Duas Rodas releases portfolio of Carrier Free botanicals from Latin America

SAO PAULO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing trend of consumers who are concerned with health, well-being and food transparency has brought the clean label concept to the forefront throughout the world. In order to attend this crescent demand, Duas Rodas is introducing its portfolio of carrier free botanicals from Latin America, which presents powdered ingredients for various food and beverage categories.

Simple and easy to understand, carrier free products attract consumers who are interested in more transparent and natural food and beverage options.

Featuring the characteristic flavor and color of fresh fruits, seeds and plants, carrier free ingredients from Duas Rodas are excellent alternatives to boosting health claims in food and beverage formulas, in addition to providing clean label exposure for products.

The portfolio, which includes 100% fruit powder options such as Papaya, Orange, Mango, Banana, Cocoa pulp and Tomato, is enhanced by ingredients no carrier standardized in active compounds, such as Acerola, Açaí, Guarana Extract, Yerba Mate Extract and Guayusa Extract.

Established 96 years ago in the largest biome in the world, Duas Rodas was a pioneer in the manufacture of essential oils in Brazil and has extensive expertise in both the production of flavors and botanical ingredients as well as in extraction and drying processes. Rosemeri Francener, the Director of International Business at Duas Rodas, explains: "Our products are 100% free from any carriers or trace solvents; they are obtained through extraction, whenever necessary, and subsequently dried using spray or drum dryer processes."

With 10,000 customers in over 30 countries, Duas Rodas offers 3,000 items, including flavors, natural extracts, dehydrated ingredients, condiments, additives, ice cream, chocolate and confectionery products. Founded by German immigrants, the company has three units in Brazil, with another three in Chile, Colombia and Mexico. The company offers products with international certifications, including Kosher, Halal, Organic Products and Fair for Life, in addition to FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

