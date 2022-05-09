DeepIntent's "Innovating with Intent" Summit Highlights the Future of CTV in Pharma

Leading ad tech innovators and thought leaders from companies including Publicis Health Media, LiveRamp, VAB, FreeWheel, DoubleVerify, LG Ads Solutions, and more joined DeepIntent to discuss the opportunities available to pharma marketers with CTV

DeepIntent's exclusive May 5 event explored important topics including reaching patient audiences with precision, CTV identity resolution, and effective measurement with ACR data

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare advertising technology company DeepIntent hosted a first-of-its-kind summit for pharma marketers featuring a dynamic mix of insightful keynotes, panels, and fireside chats on the future of connected TV (CTV) in pharma advertising this past Thursday.

DeepIntent's "Innovating with Intent" summit showcased an exclusive crowd of advertising technology innovators and thought leaders from CTV trailblazers including Matterkind, LG Ads Solutions, Integral Ad Science, Magnite, Oracle, DoubleVerify, ID5, LiveRamp, TransUnion, Publicis Health Media, FreeWheel, the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB), and more.

"CTV is the new brand battlefield. It's a war that will be fought with technology and data. The pharma brands who seize the opportunity to lean in, test and learn, and build relationships with innovative partners will be the best positioned to outcompete and outperform their competition," said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO at DeepIntent, who delivered the keynote about the State of Pharma CTV.

As previously reported, DeepIntent has seen a 25-fold increase in CTV investment on its platform by healthcare and pharmaceutical companies over the last year, with many pharma marketers gradually shifting budgets from linear to CTV to extend the incremental reach of their advertising campaigns. The summit sought to highlight important topics for pharma marketers at the forefront of this movement, such as reaching patient audiences with precision, CTV identity resolution, and effective measurement with ACR data.

"Thanks to its vast scale, improved targeting, and measurement capabilities, CTV represents the future of programmatic advertising for pharmaceutical brands – but many myths and misconceptions remain in the market today. That is why it was so important for us to use our unique position at the forefront of pharma marketing and the programmatic CTV movement to address these issues head-on and empower brand marketers with the information they need to effectively seize this medium moving forward," said Marcella Milliet Sciorra, Chief Marketing Officer at DeepIntent.

Important perspectives voiced during the half-day summit included:

"We want to understand patient behavior. Are they going to a website for more information? Are they talking to a doctor? What's the journey? There's a lot of value in automatic content recognition (ACR) on CTV in being able to tell that story," said Jason Patterson , SVP, Business Intelligence, at Publicis Health Media .

"There's an education that still needs to happen. A lot of pharma marketers are comfortable in what they're doing with TV, which has been a safe place because it hasn't evolved in 50 years. It's changed so much in the last three years, and it's our job to educate the market on the benefits of CTV," said Lisa Kopp Johnson , SVP, Agency Development and Brand Partnerships, at Integral Ad Science.

"The popular 6-second ads aren't great for CTV, especially for the pharma industry, given the regulatory laws around information that must be included. As more inventory opens up, that allows for pharma to be much more successful because you have 30-second and 2-minute slots, which historically haven't been available programmatically," said Greg Joseph , Senior Director, Demand Partnerships, at FreeWheel.

"Reach and frequency, and more sophisticated brand safety within video, will help break down the wall between linear and digital, and CTV is a perfect place for that to happen. I think the trust will be up a year from now – and so will budgets," said Chris Langel , Group Vice President, General Manager – Global Measurement, at Oracle.

"Cord-cutters and cord-nevers are unreachable on linear TV… The pandemic took what would have been a six-to-10-year curve and condensed it into six months," said AJ Kintner, VP of Sales, East, at LG Ads Solutions.

New Research from LG Ads and DeepIntent Shows Two-Thirds of Americans Prefer Seeing Ads to Paying for CTV Content

As part of the presentation "Patient Views During the CTV Renaissance," DeepIntent SVP of Analytics John Mangano revealed for the first time new consumer research recently conducted in partnership with LG Ads Solutions , which oversees advertising and analytics for LG's smart televisions.

Building on past studies from DeepIntent examining the link between advertising and patient sentiment , the research showed that 65% of TV viewers say relevant ads improve their overall experience. Additionally, 66% of CTV viewers prefer seeing ads to paying for content, and a majority of viewers do not appear to understand or recognize the difference between ads watched on a streaming service or app versus those displayed through their cable or satellite box.

Later this month, DeepIntent will release more details on its research with LG Ads Solutions.

About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is leading the healthcare advertising industry with data-driven solutions built for the future. Built purposefully for healthcare marketers, DeepIntent's platform is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance. It enables marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize their campaigns all within a single platform. Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent empowers nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and the leading healthcare advertising agencies to improve patient outcomes through the artful use of advertising, data science, and real-world health data. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

