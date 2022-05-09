Award-Winning Author Alysson Foti Bourque Releases Fifth Book in the Popular Alycat Series, Alycat and the Cattywampus Wednesday with Lessons on Friendship, Creativity, and Perseverance

Award-Winning Author Alysson Foti Bourque Releases Fifth Book in the Popular Alycat Series, Alycat and the Cattywampus Wednesday with Lessons on Friendship, Creativity, and Perseverance

LAFAYETTE, La., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Publishing announces the release of Alycat and the Cattywampus Wednesday, the fifth book in the award-winning children's book series, The Alycat Series, by Alysson Foti Bourque.

Author, Alysson Foti Bourque, with her award-winning children’s book series, The Alycat Series. Photo Credit: Scott Clause Photography (PRNewswire)

Alycat and the Cattywampus Wednesday follows Alycat as she wakes up to dinner for breakfast and a whole day that is turning topsy-turvy. Readers will tag along on Alycat's adventures during her very "cattywampus" Wednesday and learn that a little help from friends and a good cat-titude can make your day!

Alycat and the Cattywampus Wednesday was written by Bourque during the pandemic when the world seemed strange, odd, and a bit skewed.

"I knew that readers needed a resource to cope with an abnormal world, and this story provides comfort on an unusual or strange day," said Bourque. "No matter how backward Alycat's day gets, friends and family are still there for her, and she can rely on them. Hopefully, this book can remind them to turn to loved ones when their day goes cattywampus."

Bourque believes that books are a powerful tool for our young generation, and aims to bring more positive, self-motivating stories into children's lives.

"This series reflects on themes of friendship, imagination, creativity, and perseverance," said Bourque. "I hope Alycat will encourage young readers to find their special gifts, shine brightly, and support their peers."

To celebrate the release, Bourque is hosting a Book Launch Party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14, 2022, at The Little Gym of Lafayette. Guests will go completely cattywampus at this free event filled with face painting, gym play, photo-ops with Bon Temps Photo Booth and Alycat the Mascot, Jolie Cakes Bakery treats, adoptable cats with application, balloonist Rick Hessler, and Raising Cane's. A portion of proceeds from each sale of the new book will be donated to Wild Cat Foundation.

The Alycat Series features five titles, has won over 17 awards, and has been featured in the Official Grammy's Swag Bag, Oscar's Gift Bag, and the Duchess of York's YouTube channels, Little Red News and Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

Bourque began her career as a teacher after graduating from University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in Elementary Education and earned a law degree from Southern University Law Center in 2007. After practicing law for nearly seven years, it was time to trade in writing trial briefs for writing children's books. Bourque has been able to support philanthropic initiatives including Foster the Love with First Lady Donna Edwards, Walk to Defeat ALS, The Family Tree, Operation Shower, Wild Cat Foundation, and Hayley's Bracelet fundraiser for frontline workers.

Connect with Bourque on Facebook and Instagram, and visit her website, alycatseries.com.

To set up an interview, or for more information regarding The Alycat Series, please contact info@forewordpublicity.com, kparry@arcadiapublishing.com, or Bourque directly at alysson@alycatseries.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foreword Publicity