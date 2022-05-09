THE AGENCY BEHIND THE FILET MIGNON OF CHICKEN® CAMPAIGN THAT IGNITED THE HUEY MAGOO'S BRAND INTO CHICKEN TENDER STARDOM

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based InnoVision Marketing Group, the agency of record for Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders is gaining national attention for its edgy advertising campaign that has catapulted Huey Magoo's into chicken tender stardom.

The new campaign from InnoVision positions Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders as the Filet Mignon Of Chicken®

InnoVision became the agency of record for Huey Magoo's when the brand had just three locations in Orlando. Today, just a few short years later, Huey Magoo's has become one of America's fastest-growing franchises, with 24 locations in four states currently and has over 225 more locations contracted to be opened within the next several years.

The new campaign from InnoVision touts Huey Magoo's as the highest quality chicken option in the fast-casual category in the nation by positioning them as the Filet Mignon Of Chicken®, now a registered trademark for the brand, along with the Filet Mignon of Chicken Sandwiches®.

"Filet Mignon is a term coined by the French to describe the tenderloin of any animal. The term Filet Mignon was originally used for pork tenderloin. Then the Beef Council in the United States found the term so marketable they adopted it to describe beef tenderloin. Since Filet Mignon technically applies to any tenderloin, our strategy was to claim it for the brand in the chicken category, which is exactly what we did," says Ric Militi, CEO and Executive Creative Director at InnoVision Marketing Group.

Militi's marketing background reaches back to the '80s. In the '90s, he worked directly under and for George Lois, one of history's most notable advertising minds. Militi learned from Lois that a memorable campaign lives on for decades, with much of what Lois created still relevant today.

Lois's achievements include a Clio Award as a Master Communicator, his work on all the famous covers of Esquire Magazine are in MoMA, and he is also known for launching MTV with the famous "I want my MTV" campaign.

"George taught me the value of sticky and smart advertising, how to make a message resonate and the strategy that must go behind every campaign. It's solid and effective old-school advertising and from what I know, this theory is no longer being taught in schools," says Militi.

The Filet Mignon of Chicken campaign was developed by InnoVision's executive creative team Ric Militi, CEO/Executive Creative Director, Giselle Campos, Sr. Vice President/Sr. Creative Director and Alanna Markey, Sr. Vice President and Brand Strategist. An instant success, the campaign has recently been featured nationally, all over social media and in MSN, QSR Magazine, Franchising.com, RestaurantNews.com, Nation's Restaurant News and more.

Working with Huey Magoo's since 2017, InnoVision has helped develop the Huey Magoo's brand to be fun and edgy, making it attractive to Millennials and Gen Z's, yet relatable to their parents. Using only real tenders made from the tenderloin, the best 3% of the chicken, in all their fresh and delicious tender meals, salads, sandwiches and wraps, InnoVision claimed this position of the Filet Mignon of Chicken for Huey Magoo's, and used it in every piece of marketing, from digital to social media to in-store signage and video.

Offering a full suite of marketing capabilities completely in-house, InnoVision Marketing Group creates cutting-edge campaigns that resonate with people by combining old-school classic advertising philosophy with new school style, technologies, and trends. The result is unique, effective, and memorable advertising.

To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at bianca@teaminnovision.com.

