RENO, Nev., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby Seven Studios announced a new partnership today with Chicago, Illinois based online gaming company ODDSworks, Inc. ODDSworks is a premier provider of online games in regulated, licensed markets. This partnership will expand Ruby Seven's vast content library of games to include ODDSworks' most popular games across Ruby Seven's suite of social casino applications. Download and play today via the Apple AppStore or Google Play Store.

ODDSworks and Ruby Seven Studios sign Social Gaming distribution Deal

ODDSworks' games will be delivered by the proprietary BETguard™ Remote Game Server. The RGS has proven to be robust and stable in real money environments, while Ruby Seven Social apps have been operating seamlessly across various platforms.

"Ruby Seven is a proven industry leader and operator in the online Social Casino space bringing great casino content to all of our players. With this new partnership, we are going to add successful, online real money titles from ODDSworks' unique library to our suite of social casino apps" said Michael Carpenter, Ruby Seven president.

"Social gaming revenue and exposure are value add to our game development suppliers. ODDSworks ambitious distribution plan is one of the reasons that game developers worldwide are flocking to us," said Steven DeMar, Exec VP of ODDSworks.

ABOUT ODDSworks:

ODDSworks brings 100+ years of experience in the land based and online gaming industries to provide games to legal and regulated gaming jurisdictions using their state-of-the-art BETguard™ Remote Gaming Server.

ODDSWorks provides proven hit-game content from land-based and online casinos to online casinos in the United States.

http://ODDSworks.com

About Ruby Seven Studios:

Ruby Seven Studios is an award-winning social casino gaming company based in Reno, Nevada and Kochi, India. Our mission is to bridge the gap between land-based casinos, online casinos and social casino gaming apps through strategic partnerships, which now include Choctaw Casino Resort, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Delaware North Gaming, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Lake of the Torches Casino and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, as well as gaming content partners Konami, AGS, Everi, Aruze and more. With more than 150 employees worldwide, Ruby Seven Studios has created more than 20 titles for the Apple, GooglePlay, Amazon Kindle, Facebook and web platforms including Best Bet Casino, Mystic Slots, Choctaw Slots, Fantasy Springs Slots, Lake of the Torches Slots and Lucky North Casino. To learn more about Ruby Seven Studios, please visit rubyseven.com.

http://rubyseven.com

Contact: Steven De Mar Exec VP. Steven@ODDSworks.com

