Dollar Bank Increases Prime Rate

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Bank announced today that it is increasing its Prime Rate to 4.00% from 3.50% effective May 5, 2022. This increase is being made as a result of recent changes in market conditions.

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has assets of more than $11.5 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 90 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia and has over 1,400 employees. For more than 166 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become the largest mutual bank in the United States, committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dedicated to aiding the communities it serves, Dollar Bank supports quality of life initiatives, financial literacy programs, and organizations devoted to helping individuals and families in need. Dollar Bank ( www.dollar.bank ) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

