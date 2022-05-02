Darling Ingredients Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) will release first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A press release will be issued via PR Newswire and available at 4 p.m. CT. Additionally, a slide presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference and webcast at 8 a.m. CT, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Due to historically high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165125/f2203a629b.

Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on May 11, 2022.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using 844-868-8847 (U.S. callers), or 412-317-6593 (international callers) and ask for the "Darling Ingredients" call. A replay will be available two hours after completion of the call through May 18, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (International callers) and reference passcode 8161187. The live webcast and archived replay also can be accessed on the Company's web site at http://ir.darlingii.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes nearly 10% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

