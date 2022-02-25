Rick Marcella Announces Retirement

BRIDGTON, Maine, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than three decades of unwavering service, Bridgton Academy's Head Football Coach, Rick Marcella, has decided to retire at the conclusion of this school year.

Coach Marcella has made a significant impression on the lives of countless Bridgton students, alumni, and families both on and off the field. As a result of his guidance on the field, numerous football alumni have advanced to play at the collegiate and professional levels, including two who have become Super Bowl victors. Furthermore, several alumni have followed in his footsteps, now themselves coaching at high schools, colleges, and universities across the country.

Martin Moody, Head of School, thanked Coach Marcella for his legacy and the positive impact he has made on countless students and alumni by stating, "His passion for, and pride in his work, has been palpable; however, his main focus has always been on the students. On behalf of the entire Bridgton Academy community, please accept my deep gratitude for your dedication to fulfilling the Academy's mission."

Reflecting upon his tenure at the Academy, Coach Marcella noted that helping students thrive in life beyond their time at Bridgton has been a high point. "It's fostering relationships with the kids and when you see them start to 'get it.' Not just here, but as college students and beyond," he stated. "It's seeing the young men, the family men, the professionals, the fathers, and the husbands they become. It's great to be a part of that."

A national search is underway to identify a new Head Football Coach. Bridgton's football program has a bright future thanks in large part to the foundation that Coach Marcella has built for this world-class program.

For more information about Bridgton Academy, visit www.bridgtonacademy.org .

Bridgton Academy offers the nation's leading college-prep postgraduate program, educating young men exclusively in the year between high school and college. Founded in 1808, Bridgton Academy has been NEASC accredited since 1934, making it one of the oldest accredited schools in the country.

