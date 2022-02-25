New Honda Docuseries Celebrates the Legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation's premier showcase for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams, announced its new four-part docuseries, Driving the Legacy of HBCUs, set to premiere on Saturday, February 26. The docuseries will explore various aspects of the HBCU experience, using performances, interviews and notable alumni to tell the HBCU story. The series also will highlight Honda's longstanding relationship with and support of the HBCU community.

"This year, Honda Battle of the Bands will represent a broader look at HBCU life. 'Driving the Legacy' will enable us to share some new and exciting things about the HBCU experience that makes these institutions special—something Honda has known for more than 30 years," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at AHM. "While there isn't an in-person event in 2022, we did not want another year to go by without the powerful spirit of HBOB."

The first episode in the "Driving the Legacy" series will feature three schools that have a deep history with the HBOB program: Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University and Prairie View A&M University. It will be hosted by Emmy and two-time NAACP Image Award-winning host, comedian, author and Prairie View alumna, Loni Love.

"I am honored to partner with Honda in sharing the legacy these historic institutions have in developing some of the world's most influential and powerful leaders," said Love. "As a proud alumna of an HBCU, I personally know that the HBCU experience is unmatched. It's an environment where our culture is authentically celebrated and treasured."

Each episode in the series will present a familiar topic embedded in HBCU culture.

Episode 1, "Home," showcases the history of HBCUs and why they matter.

Episode 2, "Band," reveals a deep dive of the marching bands and their importance to HBCUs and the community.

Episode 3, "Culture," highlights the unique traditions and on campus experiences at HBCUs.

Episode 4, "Unity," explores how HBCUs bring students together.

The "Driving the Legacy" series will be available online, offering fans across the country and around the world the opportunity to experience HBCU campuses and culture from the convenience of their computers and mobile devices.

The first video will launch Saturday, February 26 on www.hondabattleofthebands.com, with subsequent episodes to be released in May, June, and August. For updates, fans can follow the official HBOB social media channels:

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

For over 30 years, Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students through initiatives including the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These programs provide unforgettable experiences and opportunities for HBCU students, including meeting and networking with peers from other HBCU schools. Honda has impacted the lives of more than 200,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships. Honda also has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide annual scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its customers and associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that improve lives while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Accordingly, Honda believes in helping people reach their life's potential through its focus on the areas of education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community.

