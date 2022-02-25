Belk Awards Black History Month T-Shirt Design Contest Winner

Design is Available on Belk.com and the Winner Earned a $5,000 Donation to Their School Along With a $500 Belk Gift Card

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Back History Month, a special t-shirt has been highlighted on Belk's website as part of the company's Culture Shop collection. The company held a t-shirt design contest for high school students, encouraging them to create designs around the concept of what Black history meant to them. The contest launched before Halloween so that the winning shirt could be produced in time for February's celebration of Black History Month. Prizes included a $5,000 donation to the winner's school, a $500 Belk gift card for the winner, and the opportunity for the shirt to be mass produced and sold on Belk.com.

After reviewing all the submissions, Storm Kimble was selected as the winning artist. Kimble is a junior at Invest Collegiate Transform, a local Charlotte, N.C. charter school. To celebrate her win, Kimble was honored at her school with a special check presentation, and she also received the first shirts produced featuring her artwork. Kimble chose to divide the $5,000 donation between her school and a local non-profit called "Playing For Others," a leadership training program that combines personal development, service, and the arts to foster leaders who are confident, compassionate, and creative. Kimble personifies a true leader, not only with creative talents, but also her desire to give back to the community that has helped shape her.

When asked to describe her vision for the design, Kimble said, "Black history is more than a month. It is a celebration of the history that we create every day. (Black History Month is) filled with Black excellence and tragedy. A mix of good and bad but never forgotten."

Kimble's shirt is available on Belk.com and has been featured within Belk's Culture Shop, a curated boutique that is part of Belk's commitment to better reflect the customers and communities we serve. The launch and evolution of this initiative was a collaborative effort between Belk's Black employee resource group (B.R.I.G.H.T.), cross-functional internal partners, as well as diversity and inclusion leadership.

For over 130 years, Belk has been proud to highlight its customers and communities, especially when it comes to education efforts. Belk is honored to make a donation to Kimble's school on her behalf.

To purchase Kimble's limited edition Black History Month t-shirt, visit www.belk.com/the-culture-shop/

