Zeta Energy Announces Four Senior Appointments to its Team

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy, a Texas-based company that has developed a safe, low-cost, high performance and sustainable battery for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets, announced today four new senior appointments that will play key roles in the scale-up of Zeta's manufacturing operations:

Mourad Hassan will serve as Operations and Safety Manager. Mr. Hassan has more than nineteen years of experience in developing, managing, and monitoring companies' Operations, Maintenance, Engineering, QHSSE and Process Safety performance. He formerly worked at Methanex, Shell and BP.

Pavan Raja has been appointed as Senior Process Manager. Mr. Raja brings more than fifteen years of global experience in advanced materials research and development, safety, scale-up and market research in the aerospace, manufacturing, and oil & gas sectors. He formerly worked at Baker Hughes, Praxair and Rice University.

Amarendar Javidi will serve as Senior Chemical Engineer and brings more than ten years of experience in the renewable chemicals, biomass, and oil & gas industries. He formerly worked at KBR and Worley.

Maneesh Goswami will join the chemical engineering team and brings more than twenty years of chemical and process engineering experience. He spent much of his career working for Natural Resources Canada with a client list that included ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, and Koch Industries.

"We are thrilled about our latest additions to the Zeta team," said Charles Maslin, CEO of Zeta Energy. "Each one of these talented individuals comes with a wealth of experience and specialized skills that will advance our mission of bringing a better renewable energy storage solution to the world."

Zeta Energy has developed a lithium sulfur battery system with both a proprietary cathode and a proprietary anode. Its sulfurized carbon cathodes offer superior stability and capacity by preventing the polysulfide shuttle effect that has long held back advances in lithium sulfur batteries. Zeta's sulfur-based cathodes are also inherently inexpensive, dramatically simplifying and securing the supply chain by eliminating the use of cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Zeta's lithium metal anode is dendrite free and has significantly higher energy density than current and advanced anode technologies.

