Veteran Trial Lawyer Daryl Daigle Joins SBSB Law as Partner

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC, or SBSB Law, is pleased to announce that veteran trial lawyer Daryl Daigle has joined the firm as a partner in its New Orleans office. The addition of Mr. Daigle bolsters the firm's already robust transportation and maritime practice.

A highly skilled litigator, Mr. Daigle has more than 30 years of experience representing corporations, insurance companies and individuals in land-based and maritime claims. He has an impressive record of obtaining successful outcomes for clients involved in litigation ranging from asbestos exposure to premises liability to workers' compensation claims.

"We are so excited to welcome Daryl to our team," said SBSB Law firm founder John Schouest . "Adding an attorney with his depth of experience and expertise to our New Orleans office will expand our ability to provide our clients the superior legal representation and customer experience they have come to expect from SBSB."

A graduate of Louisiana State University Law, he is licensed to practice in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. He holds a Martindale-Hubbell AV Distinguished Rating, was named to the 2021 list of top lawyers in the state by Louisiana Super Lawyers, and earned recognition as a Top Lawyer in Transportation Law by New Orleans Magazine.

"Becoming a part of the SBSB team is a dream come true," said Mr. Daigle. "This firm is known for its incredible work and level of customer service, and I look forward to using all I know to help solve our clients' legal issues no matter how complex they may be."

Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC or SBSB Law is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment, and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. SBSB Law attorneys are just great people who also happen to be great lawyers. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsblaw.com .

Media Contact:

April Arias

april@androvett.com

800-559-4534

View original content:

SOURCE Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea & BenMaier PLLC