Vantagepoint A.I. Featured on Benzinga The first company in the world to give independent traders the power of A.I. for their home computers captures the attention of Benzinga…and traders around the world!

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I., LLC has been helping traders in over 160 countries trade smarter with its patented, predictive artificial intelligence forecasts for more than 35 years. The company's founder, Louis Mendelsohn, and its president, Lane Mendelsohn, are dedicated to the notion that traders should be empowered to make better trading decisions with artificial intelligence. With up to 87.4% proven accuracy, VantagePoint software creates predictive forecasts up to three days in advance. Traders can make data-driven decisions about their trades with confidence.

Daniel Santiago, VP of Strategic Engagement at Vantagepoint A.I., is featured in a four-part series about VantagePoint software on Benzinga. (PRNewswire)

Daniel Santiago, Vantagepoint A.I.'s VP of Strategic Engagement, was a recent guest on Benzinga's streaming network in a four-part series about the company's history, its unique forecasting, and its patented Global Intermarket Analysis.

"I love sharing with traders about our groundbreaking software and seeing the look of relief in their eyes when they realize how intuitive and fast our patented A.I. is!" says Santiago, "The opportunity to share it with an even wider audience through Benzinga is thrilling – every day we hear from traders about how our software is changing lives, we can't wait to help even more people."

The Benzinga interview timing is perfect given the current financial climate. VantagePoint was created in times of extreme volatility, and it continues to help independent traders navigate the rocky markets.

To see Vantagepoint in action, traders can attend a free, live training to learn how to trade with artificial intelligence in just one class. Further with just two clicks of a mouse, traders have access to patented Global Intermarket Analysis which stack-ranks the top 31 markets affecting the price action of the market they are trading.

Watch an episode of the VantagePoint/Benzinga series on the Vantagepoint A.I. YouTube Channel.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint AI software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint's artificial intelligence predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades. Family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center.

