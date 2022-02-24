Uberflip Appoints Anastasia Pavlova as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces key executive changes. Randy Frisch has passed the torch of Chief Marketing Officer to Anastasia Pavlova, as he begins serving as the company's Chief Evangelist. Pavlova was selected for this position based on her 20 years of experience across B2B SaaS, MarTech, SalesTech, Ecommerce, Cybersecurity and B2C technology industries. Her outstanding track record in building world-class marketing teams and leading technology companies through periods of hypergrowth and transformation is perfectly suited to usher in the next phase of Uberflip's growth. For his part as Chief Evangelist, Frisch will continue to engage with other marketers to learn from and inspire them, while sharing Uberflip's mission in as many avenues as possible.

"I've been chomping at the bit to shift into a chief evangelist role within our company, but wanted to wait until we had the best possible CMO to fill my previous role," said Frisch, Uberflip Co-founder, President & Chief Evangelist. "When we found Anastasia, it was clear that time had come. Not only is her background incredibly impressive, but her vision for Uberflip is also truly remarkable–and she has the expertise to fulfill it. We're so thrilled to have this dynamic leader on our team, and I couldn't be happier handing over the CMO reins to her as I embrace my new

Chief Evangelist role."

Prior to joining Uberflip, Pavlova was Vice President of Growth and Demand Generation at OneLogin. In this position, she and her team built a demand generation engine that delivered 50% of net new revenue growth for the business and ultimately led toward an acquisition by One Identity, a subsidiary of Quest. Before this, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Webgility, where she repositioned the corporate brand and optimized the go-to-market strategy. Earlier in her career, Pavlova was a member of the Marketo executive team and held various marketing leadership roles at B2C technology companies. She holds her MBA degree from the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley.

"After helping to lead OneLogin through a successful acquisition, I had my career sights set on joining an exciting company that's primed for major growth," said Pavlova. "I certainly found that in Uberflip. Not only is our technology top tier, but the entire approach the team takes to marketing and delighting other marketers is refreshing and innovative. I'm looking forward to transitioning from being an Uberflip customer to now being part of the leadership team that drives this company toward even greater heights."

To learn more about these leadership changes, read this post by Frisch .

