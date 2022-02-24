SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern's, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, was chosen by two leading global hotel/hospitality companies due to the platform's ease-of-use, scalability, reliability, personalization capabilities, best-of-breed AI integrations, and ease-of-management of virtual employees. One hospitality company is one of the largest hotel chains in the world, with several hotel brands that range from economy-style lodging to luxury hotels and operations in over 40 countries worldwide, while the other hospitality company is a major luxury hotel and resorts operator with locations in several continents, including Asia, North America, Oceania, and Europe.

Two Major Hotel Chains Deploy Bright Pattern to Support US and APAC Regions (PRNewswire)

Bright Pattern brings personalization tools, like AI-powered agent assistance and omnichannel communications.

Traveling is on the minds of many. 70% of leisure travelers in major countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Japan, and Spain, plan to spend more on travel in 2022 than they have in the past five years, according to a joint report conducted in November by the World Travel & Tourism Council and the travel website Trip.com. This means the travel and hospitality industry employees will need to be more efficient in dealing with customer interactions and leveraging self-service and emerging digital channels like mobile and messenger apps.

Bright Pattern's contact center software is powering personalized customer service for global companies within the hospitality industry , including airlines and online travel companies , in many major regions, including North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

"In an increasingly digital world, hospitality groups need to personalize the interactions with mobile, on-the-go customers. Hospitality groups with a large international presence need a platform that is flexible and scalable while being powerful enough to host the tools they need to personalize the customer experience," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern brings advanced personalization tools, like AI-powered agent assistance and omnichannel communications, to help hospitality companies adapt to an ever-increasingly mobile customer experience and personalize the customer experience."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Pattern