TRIBECA CAPITAL IS NOW PROVIDING COMMERCIAL LITIGATION FUNDING FOR LAWSUITS UP TO ONE MILLION DOLLARS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribeca Capital Group LLC. has announced that it is initiating a program to provide commercial litigation funding tailored especially for smaller commercial lawsuits. These loans range from $50,000 to $1,000,000, and will offer a streamlined application process, competitive rates, and a simplified transaction structure adapted to the unique attributes of smaller lawsuits and the needs of the plaintiff.

Tribeca Capital Group, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Tribeca Capital Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Commercial litigation funders always look for ways to serve their business clients, but most commercial funders have directed their efforts toward clients that engage in complex litigation. For years, plaintiffs filing relatively smaller-value lawsuits were frozen out of the market.

"Large cases certainly generate headlines and large attorneys' fees, but the bulk of commercial court cases in the United States are not necessarily considered complex and ask for much less in damages," says Rory Donadio, CEO of Tribeca Capital. "A company filing a smaller lawsuit may not need the backing of an institutional investor or hedge fund as a large commercial funding company would offer. But, a case of any size can put a significant financial strain on a small firm. That's where Tribeca can help."

Tribeca's commercial clients will use those funds to pay extraordinary expenses like legal fees, court costs, witness fees, or litigation support but when a protracted lawsuit impacts the plaintiff's cash flow, it can also use the litigation loan to support day-to-day operations.

For over three decades, Tribeca Capital Group has been a leading purveyor of consumer litigation funding. The smaller loan program is designed to serve commercial plaintiffs involved primarily in B2B litigation in areas such as

Commercial contract disputes

Product Liability

Labor and Employment

Whistleblower, QUI TAM , and False Claims Act

FELA

Jones Act

Antitrust

Regardless of the type of case, Donadio encourages businesses involved in any type of commercial litigation to contact him to discuss the business's needs.

Explains Donadio, "Larger companies engaged in complicated litigation have always been able to absorb the costs or access financing as necessary. We saw a way to benefit businesses that other litigation funding companies ignore, usually smaller businesses that have fewer options to supplement cash flow during a lawsuit and often choose not to file deserving cases. We can offer them loans in amounts other commercial funders won't consider."

For needs of $50,000 to $500,000, contact Rory Donadio at (866) 388-2288 to learn more about Tribeca Capital's commercial loan program and to explore how Tribeca can help a company of any size protect its bottom line during protracted litigation.

Contact: Rory Donadio, CEO

Email: rory.donadio@tribecacapllc.com

Phone: (866)388-2288

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tribeca Capital Group, LLC