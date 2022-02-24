SK Biopharmaceuticals Becomes First Korean Company to Join Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative

PANGYO, GYEONGGI PROVINCE, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Biopharmaceuticals, an innovative global pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has joined the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI) as an associate member.

This marks the first time for a Korean company to be part of this industry group promoting sound and responsible supply chain management practices, human rights, and environmental sustainability around the world.

PSCI, a global non-profit organization, works with its members to ensure a positive environment that can improve global healthcare supply chains. All members are expected to incorporate PSCI Principles into their relevant business practices, supporting the five focus areas (ethics, human rights and labor, health and safety, environment, and management systems) within supplier documents and agreements.

SK Biopharmaceuticals will ensure the principles are applied throughout its whole value chain, reaffirming its commitment to further enhancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) management.

"We welcome SK Biopharmaceuticals as the first Korean company to join our group with a common vision to build sound global pharmaceutical supply chains," said Victoria Elizabeth Stone-Bjarup, Chair of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative. "We look forward to working with SK Biopharmaceuticals in making a positive impact on the markets and environment."

Jeong Woo Cho, PhD, President and CEO of SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK life science, said, "We are excited to become part of PSCI to promote better social and environmental conditions in the industry and communities we serve. As we strive to provide safe and high-quality medicines, we will embed PSCI Principles, and collaborate with our suppliers to operate in a responsible way. This membership strengthens our commitment to uphold the responsibility of bringing a better tomorrow through our ESG initiatives."

