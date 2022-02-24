Sierra Car Wash to Open Tenth Car Wash Location Serving Greater Reno Area

RENO, Nev., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Car Wash is celebrating the opening of a new express wash location at 1490 E Peckham Lane in Reno, NV on March 1st, 2022. The new site will be the car wash chain's tenth location spanning the Reno, Carson City and South Lake Tahoe markets.

Sierra Car Wash, a Reno-based express and full-service chain, opens tenth location as of March 2022. (PRNewswire)

Grand Opening specials will take place March 1st through March 20th. During this time, guests will enjoy complimentary express car washes (regularly $7-$20 depending on wash package). Additionally, new guests will have the option to become an Unlimited member for zero dollars down and zero payments until May. After this introductory promotional period, Unlimited plans may be purchased at a discounted rate up until May.

Sierra Car Wash members receive unlimited wash privileges, fast pass access, free self-serve vacuum use, and as of May, access to all ten Sierra Car Wash locations. The Grand Champion membership, the chain's top wash plan package, includes a complimentary "Pit Kit" detail kit with each wash, along with one free full-service wash per month from any of Sierra's four full-service locations. Grand Champion Unlimited plans start at $29.95 per month.

Sierra Car Wash offers express and full-service locations. Unlimited wash memberships start at just $12.95 per month with the option to add family members to select plans. Complete location list and service menu may be found at www.sierrawash.com. Sierra Car Wash is part of the Raceway family of car wash brands which operates 36 additional locations across Nevada, California, Arizona, and Texas.

Sierra Car Wash, part of the Raceway Car Wash family of brands (PRNewswire)

