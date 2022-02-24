Quantum Machines Announces General Availability of New Pulse Processing Unit to Enable Real-Time Quantum Error Correction

QM's Pulse Processing Unit will create a new paradigm for Quantum Control and has demonstrated 5000% speed increases in the execution of advanced quantum algorithms

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines (QM), creator of the first universal quantum computing cloud infrastructure, today announced the general availability of its new Pulse Processor Unit (PPU), Hadamard. Hadamard will sit at the heart of QM's OPX hardware and will enable the orchestration of advanced quantum computing algorithms as well as quantum error correction in real-time.

QM's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) is the leading scalable cloud-ready solution for the control and operation of quantum computers. The combined software and hardware platform enables R&D teams to execute the highly complex algorithms necessary for tackling the most advanced challenges facing quantum computing.

The major issue quantum R&D teams face today is the reliance on pre-generated pulse sequences that provide no agility or adaptability to unknown variables over the course of a quantum algorithm or experiment. This requires researchers to invest immense time and resources to run their algorithms efficiently. The result, in most cases, is incredibly long runtimes of quantum algorithms and low up-times of quantum computers.

Hadamard can orchestrate protocols that were not previously possible in real-time, speed up runtimes significantly and improve performance. Utilizing QUA, the first universal quantum pulse-level programming language, researchers can intuitively program even highly complex sequences, including multi-parameter calibrations, NISQ algorithms, and multi-qubit quantum-error correction. Already in use, the unit has demonstrated speed-ups of 5000x.

The massive speed ups and mid-circuit measurements offered by Hadamard enable researchers to pursue and test more advanced algorithms with industry-leading performance, including performing previously impossible tasks such as real-time quantum error correction.

Hadamard is an 18-core processor that can operate dozens of qubits at a time, depending on the quantum processor modality and architecture. Each of the Pulser cores generates the pulses that operate the qubits, receives the data from the qubits, and performs the real-time heavy lifting for the algorithm to run most efficiently.

"The release is a major shift in the quantum ecosystem and a new groundbreaking paradigm for quantum control," said Dr. Itamar Sivan, CEO of Quantum Machines. "Comparing our PPU to alternative solutions is like comparing a car you manually pre-programmed to drive to work, and a fully autonomous car that can take you anywhere. The first will follow the pre-programmed route but will struggle with any unforeseen variables on the road, such as a closed route or obstruction. The autonomous vehicle, on the other hand, will use its sensors and navigation system to react to the changes and find the fastest way around the issue."

QM's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the architecture of the quantum control stack for the control and operations of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale into the thousands of qubits.

