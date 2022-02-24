Magic Fruity PEBBLES x Nike x LeBron James Collaboration

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Cereal Day on March 7th, Fruity PEBBLESTM cereal is teaming up with two other cultural icons to tip off a truly colorful partnership in 2022. Powerhouse brand Nike and basketball superstar LeBron James are collaborating with PEBBLES cereal, officially licensed from Warner Bros. Consumer Products, to serve up several colorful, flavorful and magical ways for fans to celebrate this season.

The full-court press kicks off with the release of a truly iconic set of kicks. Inspired by LeBron James' favorite childhood cereal and collaboratively designed by Nike and PEBBLES, the Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity PEBBLES™ shoe is a colorful pair of sneaks that features actual photography of the Magic PEBBLES red and yellow cereal flakes.

"To have an original pair of my Nike sneakers pay tribute to my favorite cereal growing up is surreal," said James. "Putting them on and seeing the colorway come to life is even better."

The real magic, though, is the new 19 Low's Photochromic DCS Technology where the shoe's airbag uses the power of the sun's UV light to transition a completely clear Air unit to a purple colorway. This first-time collaboration between Fruity PEBBLES x LeBron means fans everywhere can unlock two colorways, both on and off the court.

This exciting shoe launch is paired with the release of Magic Fruity PEBBLES cereal. The new variety mirrors the coloration of the Nike 19 Lows: with crispy, delicious red and yellow rice flakes that magically turn your milk purple, all with the same great taste you've come to expect and crave from Fruity PEBBLES. Available for a limited time only, the cereal is delicious, gluten-free and graced with the magical ability to turn your bowl of cereal into an Instagrammable royal feast for the senses.

"The PEBBLES brand is all about finding new ways to surprise and excite fans," said Leah Broeders, Head of Licensing for PEBBLES cereal. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Nike to launch this one-of-a-kind color-changing collab just in time for National Cereal Day. When we learned that LeBron was a HUGE fan of the cereal when he was a kid, we knew this was a no-brainer. It's truly the biggest partnership since the stone ages!"

Turning this launch into a true slam dunk is a pair of consumer engagements, something for everyone:

Each box of Magic Fruity PEBBLES features an on-pack promotion that offers all fans 20% off one single item at Nike.com, and sweepstakes for a chance to win your very own pair of the ultra-limited-edition Nike LeBron19 Low color-changing shoes. Enter and see full terms and conditions at MagicFruityPebbles.com

March 10 th, consumers can submit their most creative dunks and trick shots at PEBBLES is hosting a YABBA DABBA Dunk Contest for kids ages 6 to 15. Starting, consumers can submit their most creative dunks and trick shots at createwithpebbles.com for a chance to win a year's supply of PEBBLES cereal and a chance to be featured on the JumboTron at a professional basketball game!

Magic Fruity PEBBLES will be available at select retailers nationwide March 7 while supplies last. To find a store near you and discover the magic, visit www.postpebblescereal.com and follow PEBBLES on Facebook and Instagram.

And this is just the beginning of a full year of magic coming from PEBBLES cereal.

About PEBBLES™

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit www.postpebblescereal.com .

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a WarnerMedia company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s20)

