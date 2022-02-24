LIVEONE AND REACT PRESENTS ANNOUNCE THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF SPRING AWAKENING MUSIC FESTIVAL (SAMF10) THIS SPRING, IN CHICAGO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through membership, subscriptions, and live and virtual events, and its subsidiary React Presents announced today that Spring Awakening Music Festival (#SAMF10), the largest three-day all-electronic dance music festival in the Midwest, will return to Chicago this Spring for its 10th Anniversary. Fans are invited to sign up for early pre-sale offers and enter to win a VIP suite package, tickets, photo passes and more exclusively at springawakeningfestival.com .

#SAMF10 will be an immersive experience featuring groundbreaking music performances and activations in the metaverse. Fans will also be treated to cross-genre musical performances featuring unexpected collaborations, backstage green room content and virtual meet and greets. This year's festival will be live-streamed via LiveOne's pay-per-view platform. #SAMF will also announce the return of 10 festival legends to this year's lineup.

The 10th Anniversary festival will have exclusive benefits and access for LiveOne members, including:

10 pieces of commemorative merchandise

10 themed NFTs

10 after parties with artists

10 surprises and delights at festival grounds

10 Members-only sweepstakes and prizes

VIP Areas

From the beginning more than 500,000 fans experienced performances by 750+ artists including:

Marshmello Martin Garrix The Chainsmokers Tiësto Steve Aoki Skrillex Calvin Harris ILLENIUM Zedd DJ Snake Diplo Dillon Francis Hardwell Armin Van Buuren Afrojack

Fans can visit springawakeningfestival.com to sign up for the exclusive "Spring Awakening" Sweepstakes to Grand Prize of a VIP Suite Package, including a private suite to view all Spring Awakening stages, hotel, air and more. Additional prizes include VIP tickets, Spring Awakening merchandise and a photo pit access! The "Spring Awakening" Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 P.M. PST on March 20, 2022.

Additional details, including lineup, new venue location, will be announced over the coming weeks. For additional information, visit springawakeningfestival.com .

About React Presents

Founded in 2008, React Presents was born out of a passion for curating top-tier live music events that has helped propel Chicago to the forefront of the US music scene. The business was acquired by LiveOne, Inc. in early 2020 to extend LiveOne live event production and festival business and scale its livestreamed content library. Over the past decade, React Presents has grown into one of the premier largest concert promoters in the Midwest, producing several major music festivals and over 400 concerts annually in Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and more.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions and live and virtual events. As of January 2022, the Company has accrued a paid subscriber base of over 1.35** million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, 268 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter .

