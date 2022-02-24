KFC® IS GIVING AWAY HALF A MILLION DOLLARS ON TIKTOK® IN A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND GRANT PROGRAM

KFC and TikTok Creator Isaiah Garza team up for the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge--creators with a cause can submit videos before March 4 for a chance to receive one of 11 grants

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken and TikTok creator Isaiah Garza have teamed up to launch the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge, a grant fund that will give away $500,000 in cash grants to nonprofits fighting hunger in communities across the U.S. via TikTok beginning today.

Similar to its very own Colonel Sanders, who believed in never passing anybody up and once gave a hitchhiker who happened to be a college student a ride and a full scholarship, KFC was inspired by TikTok's Creator Fund and philanthropic creators like Isaiah, best known for spreading positivity and changing lives through random acts of kindness on TikTok, to create the unique grant program.

"TikTok has become an influential platform for creators with a passion for philanthropy. That passion is precisely what inspired us to create the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge, the first-ever grant program on TikTok benefiting nonprofits," said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "We are excited to give creators with a cause an opportunity to shine a light on those working to end hunger in their communities."

Whether fighting hunger is the main priority of your organization or just one part of it, KFC wants you to apply. Through the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge, KFC will award $40,000 to 11 nonprofits. Then, between April 4–18, fans will have the chance to cast their vote for one of the 11 finalist videos where the grand prize-winning nonprofit will be awarded an additional $60,000.

"As a creator with a cause, I know what it is like to be homeless and hungry,'' said Isaiah Garza. "I am excited to partner with KFC for the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge on a mission to inspire other TikTok creators to do amazing work in helping fight hunger and homelessness within their own communities. It truly is an opportunity of a lifetime for me to make this kind of social impact."

Want to submit for your chance to win up to $100,000 in grant funding? It's simple! Between Feb. 23 to March 4, 2022, creators affiliated with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit must submit a video up to 30-seconds in length on TikTok showcasing how their organization helps its local community; submissions must include the official hashtag and song/audio used in the launch/announcement video and be associated with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to be considered. Detailed instructions are available at kfc.com/KentuckyFriedGiving, and you enter your submission into the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge by posting a TikTok video. See official rules for more information. Deadline to enter is March 4, 2022. *

Not associated with a nonprofit? That's okay! Share the news about the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge with your favorite creators with a cause on TikTok and encourage them to submit for a grant from KFC.

KFC has a long history of feeding and supporting local communities through food and grant donations. In recent years, KFC donated over three million pieces of chicken and partnered with notable nonprofit organizations like Meals on Wheels and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to feed frontline healthcare workers, students, teachers and homebound seniors in need.

*Terms & Conditions: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to a current employee or verified volunteer of a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) organization that works to address food insecurity who are legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, at least 18 years old as of date of nomination. Begins 10:00 AM ET on 2/23/22; ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/4/22. Odds of grant receipt depend on number of eligible nominations received. For Official Rules and eligibility, visit www.kfc.com/KentuckyFriedGiving . Sponsor: KFC Corporation, 1900 Colonel Sanders Lane, Louisville, KY 40213.

