Hearing Health is Essential for All Consumers in 2022 Experts Urge Consumers to Protect Their Hearing and Get Their Hearing Checked

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) represents the more than 48 million consumers living with hearing loss across the U.S. By being active, engaged and making hearing health a regular part of a wellness regimen, consumers with hearing loss can live well. HLAA joins with the World Health Organization (WHO) to focus on the importance of safe listening as a means of maintaining good hearing for life on World Hearing Day (March 3). This year's observance will feature an important development in the realm of hearing health: the introduction of WHO's new global standard for noise in entertainment venues.

According to the global health agency, 40% of consumers ages 12–35 in high- and middle-income countries are exposed to damaging sound levels in entertainment settings. Such exposure can lead to noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL)—a completely preventable, yet irreversible form of hearing loss that threatens consumers of all ages. This year's World Hearing Day theme, To hear for life, listen with care, is intended to educate about the risk of NIHL and steps to mitigate it.

"Everyone can do something to protect their hearing," said Barbara Kelley, executive director of HLAA. "If you notice a change in your hearing, get your hearing checked now, and take the steps to seek out resources that you need to hear better. We are glad to join WHO to encourage all consumers to protect their hearing today through safe listening. HLAA will continue our advocacy efforts around hearing health."

HLAA also promotes consumer protection for people with hearing loss. HLAA's advocacy for people with hearing loss includes recently filed comments to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its proposed rule establishing Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids. Once finalized by the FDA, consumers 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to purchase hearing aids at retail and online outlets. For more details from HLAA and the organizations that signed onto these comments, see the full comment letter.

HLAA is also proud to partner with the Cochlear Implant International Community of Action (CIICA) to acknowledge February 25 as International Cochlear Implant (CI) Day, which also marks the first anniversary of CIICA. In one year, CIICA's network has grown to 75 organizations, and 350 individuals from 48 countries across the globe, united in the goal of increasing access to cochlear implantation and lifelong services for all those with hearing loss who can benefit. Visit www.ciicanet.org to learn more about CIICA's global activities.

About the Hearing Loss Association of America

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the nation's foremost organization representing consumers with hearing loss. The mission of HLAA is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. HLAA holds annual Conventions, organizes Walk4Hearing events in cities across the country, publishes Hearing Life magazine, provides educational webinars, advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss and has a network of chapters and state organizations across the country.

