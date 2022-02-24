Europe's Largest Savings Platform Selects mParticle Customer Data Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced Trade Republic , Europe's largest savings platform, has selected mParticle as its key partner for its customer data infrastructure. By more deeply understanding the customer journey, Trade Republic can provide a better offer for anyone looking to take control of their personal finances by investing and saving in stocks, ETFs or savings plans.

Recognized for its spirit of innovation, Trade Republic built a new bank for investment services from the ground up to enable everybody to have access to capital markets. The tech company offers simple and secure savings to already over a million people across Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Austria. At the heart of the business is a state-of-the-art technology infrastructure that provides customers with innovative financial products and services. mParticle was selected as part of Trade Republic's technology infrastructure as a fundamental piece to the company's customer data platform structure.

With customer data infrastructure at the foundation, Trade Republic can create personalized customer messages and interactions. Trade Republic plans to enable connections for additional marketing use cases in the future.

"mParticle's comprehensive feature set, including its ability to ensure compliance with EU regulations, makes mParticle a standout provider in the customer data platform market," said Juan Bongiovanni, Head of Growth at Trade Republic. "As we continue to expand, the ability to personalize our customers' financial experiences becomes increasingly important. mParticle allows us to simplify regulatory compliance and safeguard customer data."

"Trade Republic is growing exponentially, providing hundreds of millions of people across Europe with easy access to capital markets," said Karen Gallantry, mParticle Chief Revenue Officer. "With this comes the need to deeply understand the customer journey. Using mParticle's customer data infrastructure, Trade Republic can help more people put their money to work."

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

About Trade Republic

Trade Republic is a European savings platform that enables people to save, invest or trade on the capital market with just three taps and for only one Euro per trade. In addition to the intuitive app, a web version is also available to customers for this purpose. Trade Republic's vision is that everyone should have the opportunity to take their investments into their own hands. Trade Republic is a bank licensed in Germany and supervised by the Bundesbank and BaFin. The company was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke and Marco Cancellieri and today reaches over 250 million people in six European countries. Trade Republic's investors include VCs Sequoia, TCV, Thrive Capital, Accel, Creandum, Founders Fund and Project A, as well as sino AG.

