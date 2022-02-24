BRIGGS & STRATTON NAMES MICHELLE KUMBIER AS NEW SVP & PRESIDENT OF ITS TURF & CONSUMER PRODUCTS BUSINESS

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton today announced that Michelle Kumbier has joined the Company as Senior Vice President & President of its Turf & Consumer Products business, which consists of the Company's Ferris, Snapper, Simplicity, Billy Goat, Victa and Branco brands of commercial and residential outdoor power equipment.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Kumbier joins Briggs & Stratton after more than 22 years at Harley-Davidson Motor Company, where she most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. She has substantial experience leading transformations across multiple disciplines and driving improvements in overall operating results and customer satisfaction. Prior to Harley-Davidson Motor Company, she spent 11 years at Kohler Company and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Abbott Laboratories, Teledyne Technologies and Tenneco.

"Briggs & Stratton is quickly transforming its business and requires fresh perspectives and different experiences to drive change and success," says Steve Andrews, President & CEO at Briggs & Stratton. "Michelle's leadership and expertise in operations, supply chain and product development will be integral in continuous improvement efforts and positioning Briggs & Stratton as a best-in-class provider of innovative power products and solutions."

In addition to Kumbier, Briggs & Stratton named Chuck Marckwardt, previously the Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain with Brasscraft Manufacturing Co. - a Masco Company, as its new Vice President Operations for its Turf & Consumer Products Business.

Kumbier is succeeding Harold Redman who served as the SVP & President of Turf & Consumer Products and Marckwardt is succeeding Don Klenk who served as the Vice President Operations. The Company is thankful for Redman and Klenk's contributions and leadership throughout the years.

In September 2020, KPS Capital Partners, through a newly formed affiliate, acquired substantially all of the assets of Briggs & Stratton and appointed Steve Andrews as President & CEO. Since that time, the Company has welcomed David Dooley, Vice President and General Manager of the Company's Allmand business; Chris Mapes, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain; and Brian Hazelton, Senior Vice President & President of the Company's Power business, as new direct reports of Andrews. The addition of Kumbier further strengthens the Briggs & Stratton executive leadership team and reinforces a commitment to redefining Briggs & Stratton as a new company with a strong future.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial Lithium-Ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco®, Victa® and SimpliPhi® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton