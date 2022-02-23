The World Games 2022 Reveals Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals as Birmingham, Alabama Prepares to Step Up for World's Next Big International Competition

The World Games 2022 Reveals Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals as Birmingham, Alabama Prepares to Step Up for World's Next Big International Competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Games 2022 unveiled its gold, silver and bronze medals during a dramatic and celebratory event today at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame featuring three medal-winning Olympic and Paralympic athletes and a hype video that pumped up the excited crowd.

In a scene reminiscent of a traditional medal presentation, the athletes took their places on a three-tiered medal platform and had the gold, silver and bronze medals placed around their necks by Ron Froehlich, the Honorary Life President of the International World Games Association.

Before the athletes stepped up on the platform, the crowd watched a 90-second hype video featuring stirring music and fast-paced images of the sports that are part of the Games' program. The theme that tied the video and the event together is "Step Up."

"Just as athletes from around the world will soon step up to seize their moment of glory, this is Birmingham's moment to step up on the global stage. Now that the Olympics are over, we are the world's next, big international sports competition," said Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022. "We are honored and proud to bring the world here for the first international multi-sport event with full venues since the pandemic. The world is clamoring to reconnect and we can't wait to witness history as amazing athletes compete for these medals."

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said, "These medals will serve as an international symbol of excellence in athleticism and sportsmanship. As the mayor of Birmingham, hosting The World Games in our great city is our medal of honor. There will be many winners during the Games. Birmingham is certainly one of them."

The World Games 2022 is the new generation of global sports competition and will feature 3,600 elite athletes from more than 100 countries competing for medals in 34 sports. Organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, the competitions in Birmingham will be the first time The World Games have taken place in the United States since the inaugural edition of the Games were held in Santa Clara, California in 1981.

In addition to thousands of athletes, an estimated 500,000 spectators will attend the competitions to watch incredible displays of competition and sportsmanship in softball, flag football, gymnastics, dance sport, sumo wrestling, sport climbing, parkour, drone racing and many more.

The athletes who modeled the gold, silver and bronze medals during the event all have Alabama connections.

Jennifer Chandler , an Alabama native who won the gold medal for springboard diving in the 1976 Olympics at the age of 17.

Mark Everett , a three-time Olympian and world record-holder who later served as head coach of the track and field team at Birmingham-Southern College .

Bryan Kirkland , an Oneonta native and member of the USA Paralympic Gold Medal winning teams in wheelchair rugby in 2000 and 2008, and the Bronze Medal winning team in 2004.

The World Games 2022 will take place from July 7-17. To view schedules of the competitions and purchase tickets, visit www.twg2022.com.

About The World Games 2022 The World Games 2022 Birmingham is the new generation of global sport competition, welcoming elite athletes from all over the world to compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the Birmingham community in 25+ venues around the greater metropolitan area. The World Games 2022 Birmingham, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from July 7-17, 2022 and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. The World Games was established by the International World Games Association, an organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The World Games 2022 is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee. For more information visit TWG2022.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

The World Games 2022, which will be held in Birmingham, Alabama July 7-17, revealed its gold, silver and bronze medals today. (PRNewswire)

The World Games 2022, which will be held in Birmingham, Alabama from July 7-17, revealed its gold, silver and bronze medals today. 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries will compete at the multi-sport competition. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The World Games 2022