Kohler Power Named to Data Centre Magazine's List of Top 10 Power Supply and Management Companies

KOHLER, Wis., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Power , the data center industry's global power partner, recently received international recognition for the critical role it plays in keeping data centers operational. Data Centre Magazine , a leading voice for the global big data and cloud industry, recently awarded Kohler Power the top spot on its list of Top 10 Power Supply and Management Companies .

Data centers account for approximately 1% of the world's energy consumption, and reliable power and backup power sources are crucial for operations. The magazine's list recognizes the leading companies providing critical power solutions for data centers. Kohler appeared alongside internationally renowned companies with its best-in-class data center generator solutions and global data center support. Kohler's series of generators, capable of providing robust backup power and exceptional customer experiences for data center operators of all sizes, provide much-needed emergency power in the event of an unplanned outage.

"On behalf of Data Centre Magazine, I would like to congratulate Kohler on being listed in first place in our global Top 10 Power Supply and Management companies," says Lewis Vaughan, Managing Director of Data Centre Magazine. "The Top 10 criteria was based on a number of factors from market penetration, product portfolio, data center specialist teams, brand recognition and reputation. However, what really stood out to us was Kohler's absolute commitment to customer service, sustainability and digital innovation driving their own, and their customers', transformation roadmaps. From new products to support hyperscale cloud providers, to complete system integration, Kohler always puts its customers first."

"Kohler introduced the standby power generator in 1920, so it's no surprise we've become a global leader in the data center space. Our industry leading 4MW product positions us well during this period of explosive growth," says Sean Farney, Director of Data Center Marketing for Kohler. "Over the last 100 years our products, technology, and performance has advanced rapidly, but how we deliver them has not changed. It's our mission to delight our customers with a gracious experience. We're proud to be recognized in this way by being named to the Top 10 Power Supply and Management Companies list."

Consumers and businesses across industries worldwide rely on data centers to empower communication, e-commerce websites, telehealth visits and more. In 2021, the amount of data created, captured, copied and consumed globally reached approximately 79 zettabytes , all of which traveled through data centers. Outages at these critical facilities prevent businesses from processing and sharing crucial information with employees and customers, which can result in loss of productivity and revenue. A data center's ability to remain operational during an outage can mean the difference between a business continuing to operate or not.

Though Kohler has been manufacturing modern-day generators for 150 years, it began offering its first custom generator solution for large data centers in 2016. The company quickly became the third-largest manufacturer of generators in the world and one of the most trusted providers of generators for data centers.

