InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Grip for Paint Brushes (FED-2325)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a painter and I needed an improved brush grip to prevent hand numbness and carpel tunnel," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the BRUSH BUDDY. My design increases efficiency and it eliminates the need to take multiple breaks to rest or readjust my grip."

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable way to utilize a standard paint brush handle. In doing so, it helps to prevent hand fatigue and cramping. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it could make painting more enjoyable. The invention features a simple design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for professional painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

