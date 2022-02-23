FranConnect Promotes Chris Shelley to Chief Revenue Officer

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, announced today that Chris Shelley has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. This newest addition to FranConnect's C-suite comes as the company announced record sales growth for 2021.

Shelley joined FranConnect's executive team in January 2021 as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales and has since tripled the size of the company's sales organization focused on Enterprise brands. Under his leadership, FranConnect welcomed multiple well-known brands to its client roster while expanding relationships with existing customers. The growth in FranConnect's Enterprise business served as the backbone for its highest-ever bookings year in 2021.

"The franchising business model continues to outperform the market. With rapid market consolidation and growth, our customers are increasingly turning to technology to support the enterprise transformation process and better scale their businesses," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "Chris's background in building successful go-to-market organizations focused on the needs of scaling, enterprise brands is a great match for the growth needs of our market."

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, FranConnect undertook an ambitious product road map, investing in expanded solutions in field operations, multi-unit operator support, royalty collection, and performance analytics, which have cemented FranConnect as the system of record for multiple stakeholders across the franchise business. "Taking these critical, new investments to market means that we likewise need to scale our sales organization to handle multiple customer stakeholders, expanded users, and an increasingly global marketplace," said Wong.

In this newly created position, Shelley will oversee all aspects of global sales, account management and revenue operations.

"With increasing investments from private equity firms and other outside parties, the needs of the Enterprise franchise market have become increasingly sophisticated. FranConnect has the growth strategy and the products in place to align with this evolving landscape," said Shelley. "I am thrilled to embark on this new role to usher FranConnect into its next stage of growth in 2022."

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for approximately 900 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global operations in India and Canada. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

