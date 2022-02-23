ForeverLawn's Black and Green Grass Machine to Feature Harvest Ministries at Auto Club Speedway Jeffrey Earnhardt to pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra with distinctive paint scheme at the Production Alliance Group 300

FONTANA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc.® has announced they are partnering with Harvest Ministries and Pastor Greg Laurie to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and the "Black and Green Grass Machine" at the Production Alliance Group 300, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. It is the second race in ForeverLawn's multi-race deal with Earnhardt and the Sam Hunt Racing team. The race will be streamed live from the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA, at 5:00 p.m. EST on FS1.

Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 ForeverLawn/Harvest.org Toyota GR Supra, featuring a unique paint scheme created by Harvest Ministries. (PRNewswire)

"Pastor Greg and Harvest were honored when ForeverLawn generously offered to let Harvest design a car for the race at Fontana Speedway," says Josh Morris, Harvest Ministries' Director of Marketing and Communications. He continues: "Our design for the Number 26 car pays homage to the aesthetics of the original black and green grass machine ForeverLawn car, combined with Harvest style. This car will carry the message of hope in Jesus, while tens of thousands tune in from across the country to see Jeffrey Earnhardt race."

Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 ForeverLawn/Harvest.org Toyota GR Supra, featuring the unique paint scheme created by Harvest Ministries. Continuing their ongoing sponsorship participation are LifeGR, STR, and Precision Products. This race will also feature ForeverLawn Pacific Coast, a local dealer servicing Riverside and Orange Counties.

"We are very excited to be racing at Auto Club Speedway, right in the shadows of Harvest Riverside Church and Pastor Greg Laurie," says ForeverLawn co-founder Dale Karmie. "Jeffrey will be driving a specially-designed #blackandgreengrassmachine dedicated to Harvest and their message of Hope. Last week at Daytona, we overcame several challenges to finish a strong 15th. We are looking to improve on that mark this week."

About Harvest Ministries Harvest Ministries exists to connect people to Jesus by creating an inviting, Spirit-filled atmosphere in which all are inspired to worship, challenged to grow, equipped to serve, and released to minister. With locations in both California and Hawaii, Harvest strives to "know God and to make Him known" by placing emphasis on the study of God's Word and proclamation of the gospel message.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

