SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BDSI, FTSI, CCMP, and FLOW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BDSI by Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, BDSI's shareholders will receive $5.60 in cash for each share of BDSI common stock that they hold. If you own BDSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bdsi

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ProFrac Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTSI's shareholders will receive $26.52 in cash for each share of FTSI common stock that they hold. If you own FTSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ftsi

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCMP by Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CCMP stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CCMP common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $191.66 based upon Entegris' February 18, 2022 closing price of $130.19. If you own CCMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ccmp

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLOW's shareholders will receive $86.50 in cash for each share of FLOW common stock that they hold. If you own FLOW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/flow

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP