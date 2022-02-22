REAL SIMPLE Announces Winners of 2022 Smart Beauty Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's REAL SIMPLE unveiled the ten top multitasking products in the 2022 REAL SIMPLE Smart Beauty Awards. Emphasizing economy and efficiency, these winners aim to simplify routines and cost less than $25 each. The 2022 Smart Beauty Awards are available in REAL SIMPLE's March issue, on sale now and at RealSimple.com now.

"For this year's Smart Beauty Awards, we followed our ethos of cutting through the clutter and parred things down for our audience to highlight the select products that truly make a difference in our daily beauty routines without needing to do a complete overhaul. These winners solve problems that our readers are always asking us about, such as a concealer that fakes an awake look, mascara that colors and curls, and body lotion that comes in sustainable packaging among others," said Liz Vaccariello, REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief.

To create the awards, REAL SIMPLE beauty editors considered hundreds of products that have enhanced their own routines over the past two years. Price, effectiveness, and simplicity were kept top of mind in choosing the top ten winners under $25, as REAL SIMPLE readers value a smart, streamlined regimen.

The full list of REAL SIMPLE's 2022 Smart Beauty Awards can be read below and online at RealSimple.com now.

REAL SIMPLE 2022 Smart Beauty Award Winners

Undereye Brightener: Benefit Boi-ing Bright on Concealer

Sustainable Skin Smoother: MyKirei by Kao Soothing Peony Milky Lotion

Bounce Booster: L'Oréal Paris Dream Lengths Curls Refresh & Reshape Leave-In Spray

Exfoliating Cleanser: Cocokind AHA Jelly Cleanser

Do-It-All Mascara: Maybelline New York Volum' Express Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara

Eye Anti-Ager: RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Eye Cream

Shampoo and Conditioner Duo: Generation Beauty by Pantene Full & Vibrant

One-and-Done Night Cream: Garnier Labs Retinol-Berry Serum Cream

Lip-Loving Color: Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip

Perfect-Balance SPF: Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer SPF 50

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE provides practical and useful solutions for simplifying every aspect of a modern woman's busy life. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgement-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of 22 million every month through print, digital, podcasts, licensed products, brand experiences, and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

