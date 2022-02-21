Central Bank & Trust Company Selects Empower, Black Knight's Industry- Leading LOS, and Other Integrated Solutions to Streamline Operations and Support Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced today that Central Bank & Trust Company, a community bank serving the people, businesses and communities of Kentucky, has signed a contract to implement Black Knight's Empower loan origination system (LOS). The bank also agreed to use Black Knight's suite of integrated origination solutions to help the organization achieve steady growth and better serve its customers' needs.

"We met with several technology providers to evaluate which one would be able to offer us the software we needed to support and streamline our business," said Luther Deaton, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer of Central Bank. "With its fully integrated platform and ability to scale as our bank grows, Black Knight was able to give us the additional capabilities we needed to take our loan operations to the next level."

With Empower, Central Bank will have a high-performance LOS that not only helps the bank grow and better serve its dedicated customer base throughout Kentucky, but also assists in streamlining operational processes for employees. Black Knight's digital ecosystem gives Central Bank a full suite of integrated technology, data and analysis solutions to enhance its retail lending channels, all while supporting the bank's strong and steady growth.

With advanced "lights-out processing" based on the bank's configurations, the Empower LOS platform gives Central Bank exceptional technological capabilities, including integration with Optimal Blue's leading product and pricing engine; a digital point-of-sale solution that enhances the mortgage application process for borrowers and loan officers; machine-learning technology for document classification and indexing; a digital close solution with eDelivery and eSigning capabilities; a comprehensive fee service to help mitigate fee cures; robust property tax data; automated compliance validation testing; flood zone determination services and reporting; and an actionable intelligence solution that delivers instant access to information from multiple data sources to help forecast and monitor pipeline, productivity, cycle time and pull-through.

"Building on our existing relationship with Central Bank, Black Knight is pleased to expand our support to help the bank grow and enhance operational efficiency," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "By leveraging our Empower LOS and advanced origination solutions, Central Bank & Trust can take full advantage of Black Knight's capabilities to streamline and support every aspect of their business, meet the bank's strategic goals, and enhance the customer experience throughout their loan process."

About Central Bank & Trust Company



Rooted in the community since 1946, Central Bank remains dedicated to serving the people and businesses in the areas we call home. We are here, as always, with local customer service and support, as well as online, mobile and phone banking services available twenty-four hours a day. Our trusted local professionals are here to help you thrive. To learn more about how we can be Central to you, contact a banker, visit us at centralbank.com, or stop by one of our 28 convenient banking centers. Member FDIC.

About Black Knight



Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

