Mental Health and Substance Use Awareness Takes Center Stage During NYFW at Break Free

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Break Free NYFW held its maiden showcase on Monday, February 14th featuring designers Wu-Sah, Jacquline City Apparel, Love Disorder, Adorn Your Clothes, and LadyCat. These designers came together to raise awareness for the nonprofit organization, 10,000 Beds , which has a scholarship fund to assist those struggling with substance use disorders attend a rehabilitation center of their choice for treatment.

"The fashion industry has long been an influencer in how society chooses to live, dress, and act, commented Jean Krisle, founder of 10,000 Beds stated in the moving speech she delivered at the event to the nearly 300 people in attendance, "We are honored to be included in the conversation of how the fashion industry can raise awareness about mental health and recovery – not only within its ranks – but in society at large."

Break Free is the brainchild of Alexandra Nyman , the creative director of LadyCat and Editor-In-Chief of Soberocity. A highlight of the event was Deni Carise, PhD, Chief Science Officer at Recovery Centers of America - Alcohol & Addiction Treatment Centers – the event's corporate sponsor – returning to the catwalk for the first time in two decades as a person in recovery.

The event was embraced by many prominent members of both the sober and mental health communities including Lyre's Spirits , Clean Cause, Fever Tree, the Sober Curator, Soberocity, Curious Elixirs, DJ Hanzi, Reprieve, and Sample Size Social. With hair and makeup services provided by the iconic New York Makeup Academy.

The show was also embraced by many influencers who walked in the show including TikTok Duo Sarah and Emily Stone-Francati who "broke centuries worth of barriers" when they walked in Jacquline City Apparel's show. As well as Gabi DeMartino, Demi Skipper of the Trade me Project, Firty Fashion, and Christine Handy.

To close out the showcase, X-WAM performed a freestyle beatbox with some back up from DJ Hanzi, a sober DJ and the founder of sober events company, Reprieve.

View original content:

SOURCE Break Free NYFW, LLC