INSD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Instadose Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. (OTC Other: INSD).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Instadose between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 28, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the business combination with Instadose Canada and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (ii) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (iii) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

