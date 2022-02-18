DevOps Dozen Awards Names Traceable AI Best Cloud-Native Security Solution/Service as it Debuts on AWS Marketplace Traceable named among world's best cloud cybersecurity solutions at Predict 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more developers than ever working from anywhere and leveraging the benefits of applications and services built specifically for cloud-native environments, securing those apps across their lifecycle has never been more important. And according to the 2021 DevOps Dozen² Awards, announced at Predict 2022, Traceable AI is the Best Cloud-Native Security Solution/Service.

Traceable AI's free API security enables businesses to protect their applications without budgetary approval.

Winning the 2021 DevOps Dozen² Tools & Services Award for Best Cloud-Native Security Solution/Service comes for Traceable less than six months after the startup introduced the industry's first free API security solution. And it comes just as the API security solution is available for the first time on the AWS Marketplace .

Unique in its offering, Traceable's free API security solution enables developers and security operations teams to protect their applications and services without the need for budgetary approval. With its free API cataloging offering, Traceable AI enables any organization to make swift progress on identifying and preventing API security assaults, highlighted by the recent Log4j vulnerability.

"The Best Cloud Native Security Solution/Service recognizes Traceable AI for being the first solution to continuously secure APIs for free. It empowers DevOps teams by offering deep visibility, real-time protection and threat analytics to help them solve the API security crisis." said Alan Shimel, CEO of Techstrong Group.

The 2021 DevOps Dozen² Awards celebrate the most innovative and influential individuals and organizations while honoring their remarkable achievements and commitment to the DevOps community. The full list of award winners is at https://devopsdozen.com .

"In the API economy, it is critical for businesses to secure their APIs as that is the new attack vector as we have seen with recent breaches. The best way to comprehensively secure your APIs is through posture management, protection and analytics," said Sanjay Nagaraj, Co-Founder and CTO of Traceable AI.

Traceable AI's platform is designed to protect applications from both the inside and out and to keep up with the speed of development and attackers via:

Automatic and continuous API discovery and app topology

Automatic and continuous API risk scoring

Protection from OWASP & OWASP API Top 10, and emerging threats

User attribution and user behavior anomalies, and

Granular data access visibility

In another milestone, Traceable AI's award-winning API security solution is available for the first time on the AWS Marketplace . Now, thousands of AWS users worldwide can add API security to all their cloud applications by purchasing Traceable AI directly through the AWS Marketplace and deploying it using AWS Traffic Mirroring, or on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Elastic Container Service (ECS), or EC2.

"With Traceable AI's API security solutions available on the AWS Marketplace we can deploy and secure our API services more easily," said Upendra Mardikar, Chief Security Officer at Snap Finance. "It's powerful that as AWS users we can quickly bring such security services across more of what we develop, test and deploy."

Forrester this month rated AWS Marketplace as a leader among SaaS cloud marketplaces, saying, "AWS has broken new ground in areas that procurement cares about and offers a new way to streamline SaaS buying and thereby increase efficiency while lowering risk."

About Traceable AI

Modern applications are extremely hard to secure and protect. Microservices, APIs and cloud services are complex and continuously changing. Traceable AI enables security to keep up with engineering and the continuous pace of change and protect modern applications from modern threats. Traditional security solutions like Web Application Firewalls are too static and too slow to react and respond with new rules to constantly changing applications and changing threats. Traceable applies the power of machine learning and distributed tracing to understand the DNA of the application, how it is changing and where there are anomalies in order to detect and block threats, making businesses more secure and resilient. Learn more at https://traceable.ai .

