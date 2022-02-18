All Star Healthcare Solutions Named #1 Best Place to Work in South Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions® was honored yesterday at the South Florida Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards Luncheon at the Signature Grand in Davie, Florida. The full-service healthcare staffing company, specializing in locum tenens and permanent job opportunities, ranked #1 in the large-company category.

Pictured from left to right: Ken Bernstein, CFO; Larry Misquez, Director; Melyssa Bernstein, Director of Marketing; Ryan McGann, Senior Director; Keith Shattuck, CEO; Katie Escalante, Vice President of Sales; Colleen Versace, Senior Director; Jonathan Simon, Senior Director; and Lynnette Odom, Senior Director. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized for our amazing, highly engaged culture," says Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO. "This award is especially meaningful as it's the result of our employees' feedback and positive experiences, which include how they feel about everything, from being appreciated for the important work they do; to our comprehensive employee benefits; to the world-class learning and development opportunities we provide, enabling them to set their own career paths. Our people make All Star the best place to work.

"We hire for culture, believe doing the right thing is never the wrong thing, and value flexibility," he continues. "We've worked remotely for nearly two years and remain passionate about supporting one another and providing a high-level experience for our clinicians, patients, and clients through our signature 'Red Carpet' Service. We really are a family, united by a culture guided by the Core Values we share and our genuine affection for and commitment to each other, those we serve, and our community."

This marks the third consecutive year All Star Healthcare Solutions ranked within the top five, continuing recognition for its outstanding workplace environment and caring, high-performance culture.

Finalists were chosen based on results of a confidential online survey administered to employees by Quantum Workplace. The top 45 firms, based on employees' feedback, were divided into one of three categories: small company (10–49 employees), medium company (50–99 employees), and large company (100 employees or more).

About All Star Healthcare Solutions®

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

