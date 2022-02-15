Wasabi Technologies Becomes Presenting Partner of the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series Company's deep ties in music, as well as the media and entertainment industry, make it a natural fit for Boston's most high profile concert series

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company, today announced that it has become the Presenting Partner of the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series in a multi-year agreement. As Presenting Partner, Wasabi gains direct brand association with one of the most renowned music venues in the United States - Fenway Park - to accelerate the company's global brand expansion on top of a banner year.

With headquarters in the heart of Boston, Wasabi was founded in 2017 by Carbonite founders David Friend and Jeff Flowers to remove the complexity of cloud storage for businesses all over the world. The company has grown exponentially in recent years with $275M in funding, making it a force in Boston's pacesetting technology landscape. Wasabi also has deep roots in the music industry that make its presenting sponsorship a natural fit, as CEO Friend's first company ARP Instruments developed synthesizers used by Stevie Wonder (who took the stage at Fenway Park nearly 50 years ago for the 1973 Newport-New England Jazz Festival), David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, The Who and other legendary musical acts.

"We are thrilled to have Wasabi join the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series ahead of an exciting lineup of musical acts with wide appeal," said Mark Lev, Fenway Sports Management President. "Wasabi has been a tremendous partner in our efforts to broaden the offering of events at Fenway Park and to cement the ballpark as a year-round destination for communities around New England, and we appreciate strengthening this relationship. As an exciting, high-growth, visionary Boston technology company that has always supported their local community and the arts, Wasabi is the perfect partner for the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series."

Through Live Nation and Fenway Sports Management, this sponsorship provides Wasabi with a multitude of high-exposure branding and VIP experiences for customers, partners, and employees. This includes naming and logo rights, Green Monster and dugout signage, digital marketing and promotional campaigns, and premium ticketing to drive Wasabi's brand awareness during A-list musical performances.

"Wasabi is very quickly becoming a global brand, thanks in large part to our B2C approach in a B2B industry. We want to engage with customers, partners, and prospects on a personal level, reaching them where they are and through things they enjoy, while still remaining true to our business," said Michael Welts, Chief Marketing Officer, Wasabi Technologies. "Becoming the Presenting Partner of the Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series not only supports our global brand visibility, but it makes good business sense. Media and entertainment is one of our biggest areas of business, and we look forward to sharing the stage this summer with so many iconic performers."

The Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series Presented by Wasabi began in 2003 and has welcomed approximately 2.5 million fans to more than 75 concerts at the beloved ballpark. Concerts announced so far for 2022 include Zac Brown Band, Def Leppard & Motley Crue, Bad Bunny, Aerosmith, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. To order tickets or for more information go to www.redsox.com/concerts. More concerts are expected to be announced. For updates follow @fenwayconcerts on Instagram.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston and is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox.

