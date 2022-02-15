WANdisco and HotTopics.ht Announce Winners of First-Ever Data Activators Award

The inaugural 2022 Data Activators Award recognizes the top 100 data leaders in the industry at companies including Tesco, Barclays, and Santander

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco ® (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, along with HotTopics.ht , today announced the winners of the first-ever Data Activators Award. Selected for their success in activating data to transform their organizations, the 100 winners represent a group of proven innovators and data-first leaders.

Over 250 billion terabytes of data is collected by organizations globally every day. Executives must be extremely mindful that sound data practice, management, and governance are now core to their organization's future. For this award, leaders at enterprises across industries were evaluated based on their innovative use of data to unlock business value. Winners in this inclusive and gender-equal list stood out from the crowd by having established cultures of data literacy and having enabled strategic uses of AI and machine learning.

"Most enterprises have more data than they know what to do with. Data leaders that are systematically using it to their advantage—turning data into insights and insights into action—are true pioneers," said WANdisco CEO and Founder David Richards. "WANdisco supported this coveted award to recognize industry leaders that not only understand the importance of data today, but also are putting it to work in remarkable ways. I could not be more proud of this year's winners, and we can't wait to see how they continue to push their respective industries forward in the years to come."

The judges chosen to evaluate this year's applicants were a diverse group of data professionals who know what it takes to be an industry innovator. The panel included: JoAnn Stonier, Chief Data Officer at Mastercard, Charles Ewen, Director of Technology and CIO at Met Office, Nelly Chatue-Diop, President at Tezos, West Africa Foundation, and others, Vukosi Sambo, Head of Data Solutions at AfroCentric Group, and Heather Barnes, Partner, Technology and Digital at Savannah Group.

This year's winners include Celine Hessiat Le Cotonnec, Chief Data Innovation Officer at Bank of Singapore, Paul Ellwood, Director of Data Strategy at Airbnb, Iwao Fusillo, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at General Motors, and many more. Full list of winners can be seen here .

"In today's world, company data is critical to every strategic business decision. Enterprise data leaders are the gatekeepers to this insight, making it so important to showcase and celebrate their work," said Philip Randerson, Founder and CEO at HotTopics.ht. "We're proud to lift up some of the most innovative minds in the industry to make up our judging panel, and we are thrilled to announce the winners that they deemed to be today's top 100 Data Activators."

The 100 Data Activators award winners have been invited to participate in the exclusive and hybrid CXO Summit on March 16, 2022in London and across the globe, called The Studio .

WANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digital transformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across clouds and enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value of the cloud with zero downtime, data loss, or disruption to fuel AI and machine learning, create new services, and transform businesses. For more information about WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com .

HotTopics.ht is a community of 15K C-level executives with representation from 75% of the Fortune 500. This highly collaborative community is brought together through premium thought leadership, Top 100 awards (CIO, CISO, CDO, CMO, Future CIO 100s), and our flagship event, The Studio .

