Reckitt's latest innovation was selected by more than 40,000 consumers as the top new product in the Disinfecting Wipes category.

LYSOL® DISINFECTING WIPES MADE FROM 100% PLANT-BASED FIBERS WIN 2022 "PRODUCT OF THE YEAR" AWARD Reckitt's latest innovation was selected by more than 40,000 consumers as the top new product in the Disinfecting Wipes category.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lysol®, a global leader in germ kill, announced today that Lysol ® Disinfecting Wipes Made From 100% Plant-Based Fibers have been named the 2022 "Product of the Year" award winner in the Disinfecting Wipes category by Product of the Year USA – the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation in the country.

Lysol (PRNewsfoto/Lysol) (PRNewswire)

Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes Made From 100% Plant-Based Fibers are formulated to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria1 on surfaces around the home. The plastic-free wipe is made from 100% plant-based fibers and comes in a recyclable canister. Like other Lysol® disinfecting wipes, Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes Made From 100% Plant-Based Fibers clean and disinfect most household hard, non-porous surfaces2 and kill the COVID-19 virus in 30 seconds.

Operating in 42 countries, the "Product of the Year" award is backed by the votes of more than 40,000 consumers through an online study conducted by Kantar TNS, a global leader in consumer research. According to Kantar research, shoppers are 50% more likely to purchase a product when they know it is endorsed by a large group of people3, leading winners to outperform competitors in the category by an average of 38.1%4.

"We are thrilled for Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes Made From 100% Plant-Based Fibers to be named a 'Product of the Year' winner," said Jenna Paquin, Senior Brand Manager at Reckitt. "Amongst all the challenges posed to consumers over the past two years, we are honored that Lysol® continues to be a trusted brand to help protect against the spread of illness-causing germs. This win reinforces that the product is a go-to favorite for consumers to help keep their loved ones protected."

Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes Made From 100% Plant-Based Fibers is available in a Fresh Citrus scent and comes in 30-count and 70-count packages. The product can be purchased online and at mass retailers nationwide. For more information on Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes Made From 100% Plant-Based Fibers and other products, visit Lysol.com .

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt** is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit reckitt.com/us .

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

ABOUT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com .

1 When used as directed

2 When used as directed

3 Kantar Survey, June 2021

4 Product of the Year, " About "

Lysol® Disinfecting Wipes Made From 100% Plant-Based Fibers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lysol