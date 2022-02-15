F&G Announces Wendy JB Young as Chief Financial Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G, part of the FNF family of companies and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, has announced Wendy JB Young as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Young served as Chief Risk Officer for F&G.

Wendy JB Young (PRNewswire)

"Wendy brings extensive industry experience and is highly regarded for her integrity and deep technical expertise," said Chris Blunt, CEO of F&G. "She's made a tremendous impact at F&G in her two decades of leadership here and is well suited to drive profitable growth and help the company achieve its long-term strategic goals."

In her newly appointed role, Young will lead all aspects of F&G's Finance and Corporate Actuarial organizations. This includes corporate finance, corporate actuarial, capital management, tax and finance transformation for all of F&G's retail and institutional business lines.

Young has over 30 years of experience including two decades of increasing leadership responsibility at F&G. Since joining F&G in 2000 as an actuary, she has since led a broad range of actuarial, finance and reinsurance functions. In these roles, she was instrumental in F&G's initial debt raise and the IPO in 2013. As Chief Risk Officer, she guided the risk management framework for the entire company including maturing the control environment and executing on F&G's reinsurance component of the capital strategy. Throughout COVID-19, she led the risk function in navigating the financial and operational risks brought on by the pandemic.

Young is also a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. She is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

"F&G" is the marketing name for Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company issuing insurance in the United States outside of New York. Life insurance and annuities issued by Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company, Des Moines, IA.

Media Contact:

Karen Pevenstein,

Karen.Pevenstein@fglife.com,

617.312.3922

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fidelity & Guaranty Life; Fidelity National Financial, Inc.