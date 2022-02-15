New digital service makes it easy for eligible consumers to obtain at-home COVID-19 tests through their insurance with zero out-of-pocket cost

CVS Health Simplifies Access to At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits New digital service makes it easy for eligible consumers to obtain at-home COVID-19 tests through their insurance with zero out-of-pocket cost

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, eligible CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) consumers can visit CVS.com or the CVS App to utilize a new digital service that simplifies the process for locating, ordering, and picking up at-home COVID-19 test kits with zero upfront out-of-pocket cost and without the need for the consumer to submit a claim to their health insurance provider.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

Consumers can enter their insurance information when checking out online and CVS Pharmacy will process the claim with the individual's health insurance provider on their behalf. Consumers will receive email or text message notifications with updates on their order status, including when to head to a participating CVS Pharmacy location for fast and easy store pickup using their name and order number. Members of select insurance plans may also access tests with no up-front cost by visiting the pharmacy counter at their local CVS Pharmacy.

"We've been working around the clock to ensure that consumers and patients have access to at-home COVID-19 test kits when they visit our stores or shop online," said Michelle Peluso, CVS Health Chief Customer Officer and Co-President of CVS Pharmacy. "The omnichannel experience launching today enables our consumers to more conveniently order tests online and pickup in-store with no out-of-pocket cost to them, while we submit the claim for reimbursement to their health insurance provider on their behalf. This new digital service for at-home COVID-19 tests is our latest innovation to help consumers have easy, cost-effective access to critical testing supplies when and where they need them."

The recently announced guidance by the Federal Government, which was implemented on January 15, 2022, requires private health insurers to provide coverage for no less than eight at-home COVID-19 tests per person per month for plan members without a prescription. If CVS Pharmacy is not a participating pharmacy in the consumer's health insurance plan, they will be notified and given the option to pay out-of-pocket and follow their plan's claim submission process.

To check availability and order tests, consumers should:

Visit CVS.com or use the CVS App to search for at-home COVID-19 tests at nearby CVS Pharmacy locations

Select a nearby CVS Pharmacy with tests available, then enter their insurance information

Provide an email and phone number to receive notifications with updates on their order status

Head to the CVS Pharmacy they selected for fast and easy store pickup using their name and order number at the front checkout

For security purposes, CVS.com will ask individuals to log in to their existing account or register for an account prior to providing insurance information if they are not an existing customer.

CVS Health sold 22 million at-home COVID-19 test kits in 2021. The company has worked with its suppliers to increase inventory in-store and on CVS.com and all purchase limits on at-home COVID-19 test kits have been removed as a result. The company has administered more than 59 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million COVID-19 tests across the country in 2021 and is a participant in the Federal Government's free N95 mask distribution program.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact

Matthew Blanchette

401-524-6185

Matthew.Blanchette@cvshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health