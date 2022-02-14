REACH by RentCafe Is a 2022 Google Premier Partner Digital marketing agency for property management brands retains exclusive status reserved for the top 3% of participating companies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH by RentCafe® has once again earned the Google Premier Partner badge in recognition of its search engine marketing achievements. REACH is a digital marketing agency that provides SEO, PPC, reputation management and social media services as well as marketing analysis to property management brands. The company first attained Google Premier Partner status in 2017.

The Premier Partner tier is reserved for the top 3% of participating companies each calendar year – making it the most exclusive tier of the Google Partners program. Premier Partners must demonstrate ad expertise, client growth and sustained campaign success.

At REACH, Google Ads certified specialists collaborate closely with customers in the multifamily property management space to define the best search engine marketing strategy for every brand and community. The agency's PPC services target ads based on demographics, location, timing and mobility. Detailed reporting provides complete visibility into spend, impressions, clicks, leads and leases.

The average ad click-through rate for REACH clients is 21.4%, significantly higher than the 7.45% industry average for real estate. Notable clients include Buckingham Companies, Wood Partners and Westdale Real Estate Investment and Asset Management.

"We care deeply about our customers and appreciate the opportunity to be an extension of their in-house marketing teams. Retaining Google Premier Partner status for the fifth year in a row recognizes that we are one of the top agencies in our market," said Catriona Orosco, director of REACH. "It confirms that we understand our clients' objectives and deliver positive results that consistently drive leads to their properties."

About REACH by RentCafe

Reach your audience, goals and potential with a full-service digital marketing agency for property management businesses. REACH by RentCafe® certified experts are ready to help you create a winning web presence that drives conversions with complete transparency. Our services include website development, SEO, PPC, social media, reputation management and more. See what's possible: reachbyrentcafe.com.

