MARIANA GARAVAGLIA JOINS RELATIVITY SPACE IN DUAL ROLE AS CHIEF BUSINESS AND PEOPLE OFFICER Garavaglia joins from Peloton Interactive, Inc. where she most recently served as Chief Operating Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity Space, the first company to 3D print entire rockets and build the largest metal 3D printers in the world, is announcing Mariana Garavaglia as its first Chief Business and People Officer. After having served as an advisor to Relativity since summer 2021, in her new role, Mariana will oversee its Talent Acquisition, People, Legal, Security, and Environmental Health and Safety teams.

As a leader known for her ability to catalyze scale and growth, Mariana most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Peloton Interactive, Inc., where she led a variety of key scaling functions from: Enterprise Technology and Global Talent to Security and Environmental Health & Safety. Her role also encompassed core human resources disciplines with a strategic emphasis on talent acquisition, engagement, development, and retention, serving as Peloton's first Chief People Officer prior to extending her scope to encompass Business and Core Operations over the course of her tenure. Prior to Peloton, Mariana held several leadership positions at Amazon during her 11 year tenure including: Managing Director for Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star where she was responsible for the P&L and all functional teams for both; Director and Head of Stores and Operations of Amazon Physical Retail, where she launched the brand's first brick-and-mortar concept store and grew the stores' organization from one person to a network of stores; HR Country Manager for Amazon Spain; Head of Human Resources for Amazon Advertising, Search and Discovery; and a variety of scaling roles both in HR and Operations.

"Mariana is incredibly adept at scaling businesses, people and talent-driven cultures, and complex operations – she is a huge catalyst to the Relativity executive team," said Tim Ellis, Cofounder and CEO of Relativity. "Having worked with, and learned from, Mariana over the past few months during an advisory role, I am excited to have her tremendous leadership full time on our team as we tackle ambitious growth plans."

"Throughout my career I've had the opportunity to support companies in their growth journey by focusing on the people, culture, systems and processes that it takes to scale and achieve bold goals," said Mariana Garavaglia, Chief Business and People Officer at Relativity. "The opportunity to do this at Relativity, whose mission and focus is so inspiring, is a true honor."

Mariana joins Relativity just weeks after the company hired Scott Van Vliet, former Corporate VP at Microsoft, to be its Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, in which he oversees the Integrated Software and Additive Manufacturing teams to expand Relativity's 'Factory Operating System.' Relativity's executive leadership team is comprised of industry leaders from aerospace, retail, banking, tech, retail, consumer goods and beyond, including Muhammad Shahzad, Chief Financial Officer; Zach Dunn, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Manufacturing; David Giger, Vice President of Mission Assurance; Caryn Schenewerk, Vice President of Regulatory and Government Affairs; Josh Brost, Vice President of Business Development; Karin Kuo, Vice President of People; Brandon Pearce, Vice President of Avionics; Laura Lariu, General Counsel and Tim Buzza, Distinguished Engineer.

Disrupting 60 years of aerospace with 3D printing, autonomous robotics, and machine learning, Relativity's radically simplified supply chain enables the company to print its rockets with 100x fewer parts in less than 60 days. The company's proprietary 3D printing process is enabled by software and data-driven manufacturing, proprietary 3D printed materials, and unique design geometries that are not possible with traditional manufacturing, driving a faster rate of compounding progress and iteration in the industry.

Since 2020, Relativity has tripled in size, now employing 700+ people across its Long Beach, Vandenberg, Seattle, Washington D.C., Stennis, and Cape Canaveral locations. Building on its unprecedented growth, Relativity also recently signed a 1MM+ sq. ft, former Boeing C-17 manufacturing facility in Long Beach – one of the largest headquarters in the private space industry – to be its new factory headquarters. Relativity's headquarters will have capacity for 2,000+ employees, with a metallurgical laboratory, DMLS printers, a mission control center, as well as dozens of the company's proprietary Stargate 3D printers, the largest metal 3D printers in the world.

As it prepares for the demonstration flight of Terran 1, the world's first entirely 3D printed rocket, in 2022, Relativity will also accelerate production for Terran R, its fully reusable and entirely 3D printed rocket. With software changes, the company's Stargate printers, the largest metal 3D printers in the world, have already printed a development article for Terran R. Relativity also recently deployed the fourth generation of its Stargate printer, improving on its prior generation with 10X its print speed and capable of producing a Terran 1 rocket fuselage in just 6 days. Combined with the company's new 1MM+ square-foot factory headquarters, this fourth generation Stargate printer allows Relativity to take its production to new heights, scale, and quality. With in-process monitoring, Relativity's Stargate printers analyze the prints in real time, detecting any quality issues and using predictive capabilities to print fuselages to aerospace dimensional tolerances.

To learn more about Relativity Space and its multiplanetary mission, visit relativityspace.com.

About Relativity Space

Relativity is building humanity's multiplanetary future. We invented a new approach to design, print, and fly our own rockets, starting with the world's first entirely 3D-printed rocket, Terran 1, and Terran R, a larger, fully reusable, entirely 3D-printed launch vehicle.

As a vertically integrated technology platform, Relativity is at the forefront of an inevitable shift toward software-defined manufacturing. By fusing 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and autonomous robotics, we are pioneering the factory of the future. Disrupting 60 years of aerospace, Relativity offers a radically simplified supply chain, building a rocket with 100x fewer parts in less than 60 days.

We believe in a future where interplanetary life fundamentally expands the possibilities for human experience. Our long-term vision is to upgrade humanity's industrial base on Earth and on Mars.

Relativity Space is backed by leading investors including Baillie Gifford, Blackrock, BOND, Coatue, Fidelity, General Catalyst, ICONIQ Capital, K5 Global, Mark Cuban, Playground Global, Social Capital, Tiger Global, Tribe Capital, Y Combinator, and 3L. For more information, please visit relativityspace.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

