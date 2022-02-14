Invitation to presentation of Isofol's year-end report 2021 on February 24, 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL) ("Isofol"), will publish the company's year-end report 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022. On the same day, Isofol invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with a subsequent question time.

In conjunction with the publication of the year-end report 2021, Isofol invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast on February 24, at 11:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be held by Isofol's CEO Ulf Jungnelius and CFO Gustaf Albèrt, who will present and comment the report, followed by a Q&A-session. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time

February 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CET

Audiocast link

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/isofol-medical-q4-2021

Phone number

To participate via telephone, please dial one of the numbers below.

SE: +46850558352

UK: +443333009034

US: +16467224904

The presentation will also be available on Isofol's website after the broadcast:

https://isofolmedical.com/company-presentations/

For further information, please contact

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0) 709 16 89 55

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO

E-mail: gustaf.albert@isofolmedical.com

Phone: +46 (0)709-16 83 02

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.10 CET on February 14, 2022.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

