California Inspiring Visitors to Travel with Super Bowl Ad, New California Trip Inspiration Guide for 2022 Planning

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers longing for their next dream vacation, Visit California just made trip planning a whole lot easier.

Following the destination's "Am I Dreaming? " commercial debut in the Super Bowl Pregame Show Sunday, Visit California unveiled two new planning resources today: an online DREAM Theater and the 2022 edition of the California Visitor's Guide: The Best of California.

"From off-the-beaten path experiences to revisiting tried-and-true favorites, California presents infinite possibilities for travelers looking to get out and explore," said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. "With these two new essential tools, travelers can journey beyond daydreaming in 2022 and book their stays for the greatest of all trips, a getaway to the Golden State."

DREAM Theater

Found at VisitCalifornia.com/dreaming , the DREAM Theater is an immersive portal greeting users with an idyllic California vista. From there, the experience entices users to explore California's iconic attractions and thrilling adventures.

Visitors can customize their journey by selecting key themes: Beaches, Culinary, Family Attractions, Outdoors and Arts & Culture. Within each category, users will discover places to visit, build itineraries, plan road trips and uncover fun facts about California. With scrolling imagery of the state's unique landscapes as the backdrop, the DREAM Theater envelops the user in an engaging digital experience that incorporates video, photography, podcasts and motion design, bringing the dreamy destination to life.

2022 California Visitor's Guide: The Best of California

Featuring chef, author and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry on its cover, the 2022 California Visitor's Guide: The Best of California is the ultimate resource for anyone looking to explore the Golden State. California's most iconic destinations and attractions are included in the 196-page guide in ways certain to surprise readers.

Throughout the free publication, insiders share their favorite neighborhoods, hotels, restaurants, festivals, boutiques, parks and more; for example:

In "Exploring California's Cities," a team of experts and locals identify a collection of memorable but lesser-known things to do in San Diego , Orange County , Los Angeles and San Francisco .

"Kid-Friendly Hidden Gems," features familiar theme parks—including Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and LEGOLAND California—and directs travelers to occasionally overlooked areas within each.

Abundance and variety are also on display in the cover story, which features an exclusive interview with Curry where she offers personalized advice on how best to explore the Golden State, including road trip suggestions, culinary advice and how her California "dream day" would unfold.

"I think what's beautiful about California is that it's just a melting pot of so many cultures and people and interests," Curry said. "I just love that you can find everything here."

As always, the California Visitor's Guide: The Best of California includes detailed information about the state's 12 travel regions, including maps, listings and scores of travel tips from passionate locals. The 500,000-circulation guide launches today and is available at California Welcome Centers, regional tourist offices and other locations statewide, as well as online at visitcalifornia.com/travel-guides .

About "Am I Dreaming?"

Visit California's newest spot, "Am I Dreaming?" takes viewers on a whimsical, star-studded ride through the Golden State's vast attractions and offerings. Set to Queen mega-hit "Don't Stop Me Now," the journey depicts the endless possibility of adventure, exploration and good times to be had in California. The spot debuted during Super Bowl Pregame, kicking off a three-month campaign. View the ad at YouTube.com/VisitCalifornia.

ABOUT VISIT CALIFORNIA

Visit California is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop and maintain marketing programs – in partnership with the state's travel industry – that keep California top-of-mind as a premier travel destination. For more information about Visit California and for a free California Official State Visitor's Guide, go to visitcalifornia.com . For story ideas, media information, downloadable images, video and more, go to media.visitcalifornia.com .

