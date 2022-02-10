Westbridge Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Energy Corp. ("Westbridge" or the "Company") (TSXV: WEB) (FRA: PUQ3) (OTCQB: WEGYF), is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "WEGYF". Westbridge's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEB" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "PUQ3".

"Listing Westbridge on the OTCQB is a first step to provide easier access and trading capability in our shares for both institutional and retail investors. Trading on OTCQB will contribute to our strategy to continue to enhance our share liquidity and broaden the reach and awareness of our global renewal energy innovations and ultimately drive value for our shareholders", stated Scott M. Kelly, Executive Chair & Director of the Company.

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WEGYF/overview.

The Company is awaiting approval of its application for DTC eligibility. Nauth LPC acted as OTCQB sponsor.

Hiring of Market Makers

The Company also announces that it has entered into a market-making agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"), pursuant to which ITG has agreed to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and applicable laws. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Exchange and other available trading venues with the objective of maintaining an orderly market and provide liquidity to the Company's common shares. The Agreement has an initial term of three months, which will automatically extend for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party on 30 days' prior notice. In consideration of the services provided by ITG pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay ITG a monthly fee of $6,000 per month. ITG will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The OTC Markets Group Inc. enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about the OTC Markets Group Inc., visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Westbridge Energy Corp.

Westbridge Energy Corp. develops best-in-class solar PV projects. The Company plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by identifying, originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Westbridge management team has a strong track-record. The management team of the Company has previously developed 40+ projects worldwide, obtaining and executing permits for projects on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development, benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information



This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation that the OTCQB listing, coupled with DTC eligibility, should help expand the Company's exposure and liquidity for its U.S. based investors and shareholders. The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

