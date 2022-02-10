Viral Nation Earns Highest Honors in 2022 AVA Digital Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital and social innovation group, Viral Nation, today announced that it was awarded two of the top prizes at the 2022 AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals in the field of digital communication. The two Platinum awards highlight Viral Nation's work in digital marketing and social media influencer campaigns over the last year.

Viral Nation's winning entries were:

Best Social Campaign: Activision-Blizzard Esports

Viral Nation developed Activision-Blizzard Esports (ABE) Call of Duty League 2021's Ambassador Program, curating content creators across multiple channels that drove thousands of gamers to the official esports broadcast and contributed to a 32% YoY increase in the league's fanbase.

Best Social Campaign: Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2)

Viral Nation activated a varied and dynamic group of influencers, brand ambassadors, and social publishers to reintroduce the world to Resident Evil 4 rebuilt entirely for VR on Meta Quest 2, resulting in millions of engagements across multiple social platforms.

"The results we achieved for Activision Blizzard Esports and Meta Quest showcase what's possible when brands embrace creator-led campaigns," said Joe Gagliese, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Viral Nation. "We're proud to have the AVA Awards recognize the creativity we've brought to these long-term partnerships."

The AVA Digital Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. Winners were selected from over 200 categories in audio, video, and web-based production. A list of winners can be found on the AVA Digital Awards website at www.avaawards.com .

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation is a global digital and social innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes full-service digital and social agency, VN Marketing; creator and athlete-influencer management agencies, VN Talent and VN Sports; and software division, VN Tech.

As the global leader in influencer marketing, Viral Nation's diverse, multidisciplinary team is proud to fuel growth for the world's leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, The Coca Cola Company, Disney, Hasbro, Meta Quest, Tencent, Tim Hortons, TJX, Uber, and Vivid Seats. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com .

