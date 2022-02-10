The certified organic, nontoxic mattress manufacturer sale will run from Feb16th-23rd on its baby, kids, and adult mattresses, online and in-store.

Naturepedic Announces 15% Off President's Day Sale on All Organic Mattresses The certified organic, nontoxic mattress manufacturer sale will run from Feb16th-23rd on its baby, kids, and adult mattresses, online and in-store.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic, nontoxic mattress and bedding products for the whole family, is celebrating this President's Day with a 15% off sale on all its baby, kids and adult organic mattresses, with promo code PRESDAY15, plus, free shipping.

(PRNewsfoto/Naturepedic) (PRNewswire)

Starting February 16th through midnight on February 23rd, customers can enjoy big savings on some of Naturepedic's most popular products for everyone in the family.

Leading the organic mattress revolution since 2003, Naturepedic products are made in the U.S. by skilled artisan craftsmen. All products are certified organic and nontoxic by GOTS and MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, vinyl, formaldehyde, polyurethane foam and glues/adhesives, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at giselle@adinnyc.com or 917.386.7116.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naturepedic