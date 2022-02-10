MACERICH RELEASES QUARTERLY RESULTS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC, the "Company") today has released its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Supplemental Information by posting it to the investor relations section of its website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section).

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, to discuss quarterly results. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Macerich website at www.macerich.com (Investors Section). Alternatively, the call is available by phone at Toll-Free 1-888-394-8218 or International (toll) 1-323-794-2588, Conference ID # 9127751.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com. In addition, an audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available by telephone until Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at toll-free 1-844-512-2921, or International (toll) 1-412-317-6671, PIN #9127751.

About Macerich: Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development, and redevelopment of regional town centers throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 48 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, and in Arizona and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for seven straight years (2015 – 2021). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

